Wide receiver Cole Beasley is expected to come out of retirement and sign with the Bills, making for a reunion in Buffalo, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Beasley, an 11-year veteran, played with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers earlier in the 2022 season. He lasted just two games before announcing his retirement on Oct. 5, saying, “it’s time to be a full-time dad and husband.”

However, after two months off, Beasley will reunite with his former teammates in Buffalo. Garafolo reports that the 33-year-old wide receiver is expected to sign with the Bills practice squad, providing Josh Allen with another reliable pass-catcher for the team’s playoff run.

Beasley previously played for the Bills for three seasons from 2019 to ’21. During that stretch, he had some of the most productive years of his career which included tying a career-high in receptions (82) with 693 yards and a touchdown during the ’21 campaign.

Buffalo released him this past March ahead of the final year of his contract.

An undrafted free agent out of SMU, Beasley began his NFL career in Dallas, where he played with the Cowboys for seven years. Through 11 seasons, he has recorded 554 receptions for 5,726 yards and 34 touchdowns while averaging 10.3 yards per catch in 151 games.

It remains unclear whether Beasley will be activated in time for the Bills’ (10–3) Week 14 game against the Dolphins (8–5) on Saturday night. Kickoff between the two AFC East rivals is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET, leaving Buffalo with about five days to make a decision on its newest receiver.