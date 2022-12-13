Patriots’ DeVante Parker Rips NFL For Missing Concussion Symptoms

The Patriots’ 27–13 win over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football was a nightmare for all involved.

Arizona lost quarterback Kyler Murray to a season-ending ACL injury. New England wide receiver DeVante Parker, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and cornerback Jack Jones were also injured in the first quarter alone.

Parker’s injury, however, might have been far worse if not for the quick thinking of Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor. When Parker was woozy getting up after a hard hit from Arizona cornerback Antonio Hamilton, Agholor frantically signaled for officials to stop the play.

The eighth-year receiver was evaluated for and diagnosed with a concussion and took to Instagram on Tuesday to criticize the NFL’s response as ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported the league's handling of Parker's injury would be reviewed.

“Get on yalls f----- job @NFL,” Parker wrote on his story. “Thankful my brother was aware of the situation @nelsonagholor_15.”

Parker has 25 catches for 460 yards and one touchdown this season.

The NFL's concussion protocol has come under increased scrutiny in 2022 after Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained blows to the head twice in a five-day span in September. Following the second game on Thursday Night Football, the NFL expanded its list of "no-go" symptoms.