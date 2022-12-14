Mike McDaniel, Kevin O’Connell and Brian Daboll are at the top of the list after positioning their teams for the playoffs.

There are just 32 head coaching gigs available in the NFL, so all of them are desirable. This past year, 10 of these jobs changed hands, tying a league record from 1978, ’97 and 2006.

Becoming the face of a franchise, hiring a coaching staff, establishing a culture, roster building and coming up with schematics to get the most out of the talent on the roster is an uphill battle for most coaches in Year 1. This season has been no different for the men who have taken on these leadership roles. Some have flourished, while others might not get a second year.

So with only four games left in the regular season, this is as good a time as any to assess the progress of these first-year coaches. We have a pretty good sample size of who’s making the most progress at the top and who still has some work to do at the bottom.

The Dolphins are currently the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff race under McDaniel. Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports