After trailing 33–0 at halftime and 36–7 with 4:53 to play in the 3rd quarter on Saturday, the Vikings completed an improbable comeback to stun the Colts in Minneapolis, 39–36, in overtime.

The 33-point comeback victory is the largest in NFL history. The previous record was 32 points, done by the Bills against the Oilers in the 1992 wild card round, per ESPN Stats & Info. Former Colts coach Frank Reich was the quarterback that day for the Bills.

The Colts dominated the football game from the jump, running up the score offensively and playing stout defense against the Vikings for much of the first three-and-a-half quarters.

After taking a commanding 36–7 lead, the Colts punted three times, fumbled, turned it over on downs and then punted again. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis defense faltered as Minnesota gained confidence and methodically scored touchdown after touchdown to get itself back into the game.

In total, the Vikings scored four touchdowns after cutting the lead to 29, with the final score in regulation coming on a 64-yard screen pass from Kirk Cousins to running back Dalvin Cook with 2:15 to play. Cousins, then, hit tight end T.J. Hockenson across the middle for the tying two-point conversion to complete the comeback.

After each team traded punts to start overtime, the Vikings finally made headway late in the extra period. Cook ran it up the middle for 24 yards to get the drive going, before Cousins hit receivers K.J. Osborn and Adam Thielen in succession to put the Vikings on the fringe of field goal range with less than 30 seconds to play.

With time waning, Cousins hit go-to target Justin Jefferson up the right side for 13 yards to the Colts’ 27 yard-line. To make matters worse, the Colts were called for a defensive delay of game after the play to place the ball at the Indianapolis 22-yard-line with seven seconds to play.

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph registered the final blow to a brutal defeat for the Colts, as he nailed a 40-yard field goal to end the game, giving the Vikings a 39–36 overtime victory.