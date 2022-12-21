Charges Dropped Against Antonio Brown in Alleged Domestic Incident

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown won’t face charges in regard to an alleged domestic dispute in Tampa, Fla.

The State Attorney’s Office in Tampa made the announcement Wednesday, three weeks after Tampa police made several unsuccessful attempts to execute an arrest order and apprehend the former Steelers star.

The 34-year-old Brown and a woman were involved in a verbal altercation that turned physical on Nov. 28, according to police. Brown reportedly threw a shoe at the woman and tried to evict her from the home, police said in a statement obtained by Sports Illustrated.

Authorities determined probable cause existed to issue an arrest warrant after interviewing the alleged victim on the night of the incident. The following day, a Florida circuit court judge rejected a police request to issue a risk protection order against Brown. Two days after that, on Dec. 1, Tampa police unsuccessfully tried to arrest Brown at the Tampa residence where the incident occurred.

The woman recanted her initial allegations regarding Brown’s intent to strike her or cause her bodily harm when the State Attorney’s Office interviewed her Dec. 16.

“The SAO analyzed this new information along with the body worn camera video recorded at the scene, the Child Protective Services investigation, and the denial of a law enforcement’s Temporary Risk Protection Order and determined we could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt a battery took place,” the State Attorney’s Office said in its statement Wednesday.

After nine seasons with the Steelers, Brown spent brief, tumultuous stints with the Raiders and Patriots in 2019. Brown then spent the 2020 and ’21 seasons with the Buccaneers. He infamously took off his jersey and left the field during the Bucs’ game against the Jets at the Meadowlands on Jan. 2, 2022, and hasn’t played since.