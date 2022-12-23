Kliff Kingsbury Denies Report He Could Walk Away After Season

With the playoffs well out of reach and Kyler Murray (torn ACL) out indefinitely, the Cardinals (4–10) encountered another startling hurdle on Friday following a scathing report regarding the future of coach Kliff Kingsbury.

According to ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss and Jeremy Fowler, those close to Kingsbury have described him as “miserable” and “tired of the B.S.,” and have “openly wondered” if the fourth-year coach is considering walking away following Arizona’s disastrous season. The report also noted Kingsbury’s relationships with Murray, whom he coached for one of his six seasons at Texas A&M, owner Michael Bidwill and general manager Steve Keim have “soured to varying degrees.”

During his latest media availability ahead of Week 16, Kingsbury was asked if there’s any truth behind the rumors, prompting him to flatly deny the idea that he’ll leave the Cardinals before moving onto the next question.

“No. I haven’t seen that, but no,” Kingsbury told reporters.

Friday’s report added to what has been a bitter December for Kingsbury and the Cards, as the club tries to snap a four-game losing streak with three games left in the season. In addition to losing Murray on Dec. 13, Arizona’s front office has been without Keim since Dec. 14 after he took an indefinite health-related leave of absence.

While it remains to be seen what direction the team could take in the coming months, Kingsbury, for at least another few weeks, will have to find ways to keep the ship afloat for the time being. He’ll have to do so in Week 16 without Murray and backup Colt McCoy (concussion), leaving third-stringer Trace McSorley as the starter for a Christmas day showdown with Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (6–8) on Sunday.

Regardless of the outcome of their last three games, the Cardinals will miss the playoffs for the third time in Kingsbury’s tenure, with their only run ending in a wild card loss to the Rams following a 11–6 campaign last season.