Willie McGinest Issues Statement After Arrest

Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest has released a statement, commenting publicly for the first time since was arrested Friday and charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon.

The arrest stemmed from an incident earlier this month at a Los Angeles nightclub. A video obtained by TMZ shows that McGinest was among a group of people who beat up a man at the club, and the former NFL player used a bottle in the attack.

“First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood. To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility.”

“To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-based organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred,” he continued.

“Most of all, I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life’s body of work, or the role model I’ve worked hard to become. It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring, and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should have never happened.

“This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection—mind, soul, and spirit. I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation. Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore the public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again.”

McGinest posted bond of $30,000 and was released not long after he was charged, and he was due in court on Wednesday. According to Yahoo! Sports, NFL Network has suspended him amid the investigation.