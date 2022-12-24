The current and projected salary cap space for each team in the conference, with a list of free agents.

Two of the four divisions in the NFC are locked down heading into Week 16: the Vikings clinched the NFC North with the biggest comeback in modern league history to beat the Colts, and the 49ers secured the NFC West title after sweeping the Seattle Seahawks for the first time since 2011. In the NFC East, both the Eagles and Cowboys have clinched playoff spots so far; Philadelphia will look to win the division title (and the No. 1 seed, a first-round bye and home-field advantage) with a win over at Dallas on Christmas Eve.

As Week 16 kicks off Saturday, let’s take a look at the cap space available in the NFC and the free agents to keep an eye on in 2023.

Note: All salary cap numbers used are according to Spotrac and are subject to change after publication.

2022 cap space status: $3,152,250

2023 cap space status: $-42,045,369

2023 free agents: Tom Brady, QB; Lavonte David, LB; Akiem Hicks, DL; Julio Jones, WR; William Gholston, DL; Rakeen Nunez-Roches, DL; Blaine Gabbert, QB; Kyle Rudolph, TE; Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB; Aaron Stinnie, LG; Josh Wells, LT; Giovani Bernard, RB; Breshad Perriman, WR; Pat O’Connor, DL; Keanu Neal, S; Carl Nassib, DL; Logan Ryan, S; Genard Avery, LB; Deadrin Senat, DL; Dee Delaney, CB; Jamel Dean, CB; Mike Edwards, S; Anthony Nelson, DL; Cam Gill, LB; Nick Leverett, LG; Scott Miller, WR

2022 cap space status: $10,450,603

2023 cap space status: $1,904,156

2023 free agents: Sam Darnold, QB; Matt Ioannidis, DL; Cameron Erving, RT; Bradley Bozeman, C; Cory Littleton, LB; D’Onta Foreman, RB; Andre Roberts, WR; J.J. Jansen, LS; Rashard Higgins, WR; T.J. Carrie, CB; Henry Anderson, DL; Sean Chandler, S; Joel Iyiegbuniwe, LB; Juston Burris, S; Michael Jordan, LG; Eddy Pineiro, K; Phillip Walker, QB; Giovanni Ricci, FB; Sam Franklin, S; Myles Hartsfield, CB; Stephen Sullivan, TE

2022 cap space status: $-926,553

2023 cap space status: $-57,840,986

2023 free agents: David Onyemata, DL; Deonte Harty, WR; Marcus Davenport, DL; Andy Dalton, QB; Jarvis Landry, WR; P.J. Williams, CB; Shy Tuttle, DL; Tanoh Kpassagnon, DL; J.T. Gray, S; Mark Ingram, RB; Daniel Sorensen, S; Kentavius Street, DL; Dwayne Washington, RB; Chris Harris Jr., CB; Nick Vannett, TE; Justin Evans, S; Isaac Yiadom, CB; David Johnson, RB; Ethan Greenidge, LT; Albert Huggins, DL; Chase Hansen, LB; Juwan Johnson, TE; Malcolm Roach, DL; Marquez Callaway, WR; Blake Gillikin, P; Andrew Dowell, LB; Calvin Throckmorton, RG; Kaden Elliss, LB; Drew Desjarlais, LG

2022 cap space status: $7,382,443

2023 cap space status: $69,875,842

2023 free agents: Lorenzo Carter, DL; Kaleb McGary, RT; Olamide Zaccheaus, WR; Isaiah Oliver, CB; Rashaan Evans, LB; Bradley Pinion, P; Keith Smith, FB; Vincent Taylor, DL; Elijah Wilkinson, LG; Germain Ifedi, RT; Erik Harris, S; Damiere Byrd, WR; Beau Brinkley, LS; KhaDarel Hodge, WR; Mike Ford, CB; Anthony Firkser, TE; Jaleel Johnson, DL; Nick Kwiatkoski, LB; MyCole Pruitt, TE; Colby Gossett, RG; Cornell Armstrong, CB; Matt Dickerson, DL; Chuma Edoga, LT; Abdullah Anderson, DL; Parker Hesse, TE; Liam McCullough, LS; Rashad Fenton, CB; Derrick Tangelo, DL; Tyler Vrabel, RT; Justin Shaffer, LG

2022 cap space status: $3,426,258

2023 cap space status: $28,584,549

2023 free agents: D.J. Chark, WR; Jamaal Williams, RB; Mike Hughes, CB; Alex Anzalone, LB; Evan Brown, C; Chris Board, LB; Josh Woods, LB; DeShon Elliott, S; Justin Jackson, RB; C.J. Moore, S; Craig Reynolds, RB; Nate Sudfeld, QB; Isaiah Buggs, DL; Will Harris, S; Dan Skipper, LT; Austin Bryant, DL; Matt Nelson, T; John Cominsky, DL; Amani Oruwariye, CB; Kayode Awosika, OL; Benito Jones, DT; Tommy Kramer, LG; Brock Wright, TE; Scott Daly, LS; Anthony Pittman, LB; Tom Kennedy, WR; Trinity Benson, WR; Bobby Price, S; Ross Pierschbacher, C; Shane Zylstra, TE; Saivion Smith, CB

Williams, right, and Awosika, left, are two pieces of the flourishing Detroit offense and will both be free agents in 2023. Lon Horwedel/USA TODAY Sports

2022 cap space status: $5,616,391

2023 cap space status: $120,742,862

2023 free agents: Byron Pringle, WR; Nicholas Morrow, LB; Riley Reiff, OL; Angelo Blackson, DL; N'Keal Harry, WR; Ryan Griffin, TE; DeAndre Houston-Carson, S; Patrick Scales, LS; Matthew Adams, LB; Dane Cruikshank, S; Michael Schofield, RG; Dakota Dozier, LG; Mike Pennel, DL; Joe Thomas, LB; Tim Boyle, QB; Nathan Peterman, QB; Dante Pettis, WR; Taco Charlton, DL; David Montgomery, RB; Equanimeous St. Brown, WR; Khari Blasingame, FB; Justin Layne, CB; Sam Mustipher, C; Javin White, LB; Darrynton Evans, RB; Andrew Brown, DL; Trevon Wesco, TE; Dieter Eiselen, LG; Josh Blackwell, CB; Armon Watts, DT; Andre Anthony, DL

2022 cap space status: $1,238,264

2023 cap space status: $-7,295,443

2023 free agents: Dalvin Tomlinson, DL; Patrick Peterson, CB; Garrett Bradbury, C; Greg Joseph, K; Nick Mullens, QB; Chandon Sullivan, CB; Irv Smith Jr., TE; Jonathan Bullard, DL; Andrew DePaula, LS; Duke Shelley, CB; Austin Schlottmann, LG; Alexander Mattison, RB; Khyiris Tonga, DL; Ben Ellefson, TE; Blake Brandel, LT; Kenny Willekes, DE; Oli Udoh, LT; Kris Boyd, CB; Olabisi Johnson, WR

2022 cap space status: $4,687,591

2023 cap space status: $13,544,957

2023 free agents: Jimmie Ward, S; Jimmy Garoppolo, QB; Samson Ebukam, DL; Emmanuel Moseley, CB; Mike McGlinchey, RT; Azeez Al-Shaair, LB; Robbie Gould, K; Daniel Brunskill, RG; Hassan Ridgeway, DL; Kerry Hyder, DL; Tyler Kroft, TE; Josh Johnson, QB; Tashaun Gipson, S; Maurice Hurst, DL; Taybor Pepper, LS; Jason Verrett, CB; T.Y. McGill, DL; Ross Dwelley, TE; Jodan Willis, DL; Jordan Matthews, WR; Jake Brendel, C; Colton McKivitz, LT; Kevin Givens, DL; Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, LB; Tarvarius Moore, S; Curtis Robinson, LB; Jauan Jennings, WR; Charles Omenihu, DL; Dontae Johnson, CB

Seattle Seahawks

2022 cap space status: $1,470,656

2023 cap space status: $50,822,929

2023 free agents: Johnathan Abram, S; Poona Ford, DL; Rashaad Penny, RB; Austin Blythe, C; Jason Myers, K; Geno Smith, QB; L.J. Collier, DL; Phil Haynes, LG; Nick Bellore, LB; Artie Burns, CB; Drew Lock, QB; Marquise Goodwin, WR; Kyler Fuller, LG; Justin Coleman, CB; Bruce Irvin, DL; Tyler Ott, LS; Josh Jones, S; Ryan Neal, S; Carson Tinker, LS; Cullen Gillaspia, RB; Teez Tabor, CB; Cody Barton, LB; Tanner Muse, LB; Penny Hart, WR; Jon Rhattigan, LB; Michael Jackson Sr., CB; Cody Thompson, WR; Tony Jones, RB; Ben Burr-Kirven, LB; Myles Adams, DL; Travis Homer, RB; Darryl Johnson Jr., DL

Watt announced his signing with the Cardinals after being released by the Texans in 2021.

2022 cap space status: $2,127,136

2023 cap space status: $23,138,938

2023 free agents: J.J. Watt, DL; Justin Pugh, LG; A.J. Green, WR; Matt Prater, K; Kelvin Beachum, RT; Byron Murphy, CB; Cody Ford, RG; Nick Vigil, LB; Tanner Vallejo, LB; Zeke Turner, LB; Andy Lee, P; Trysten Hill, DL; Will Hernandez, RG; Charles Washington, S; Antonio Hamilton, CB; Darrel Williams, RB; Stephen Anderson, TE; Aaron Brewer, LS; Chris Banjo, S; Max Garcia, LG; Zach Allen, DL; Ben Niemann, LB; Kamu Grugier-Hill, LB; Billy Price, C; Corey Clement, RB; Rashaad Coward, RT; Trace McSorley, QB; Sean Harlow, C; Greg Dortch, WR; Antoine Wesley, WR; Wyatt Davis, LG; Jonathan Ledbetter, DL; Joshua Miles, RT; Antwaun Woods, DL; Lachavious Simmons, RG

2022 cap space status: $2,651,288

2023 cap space status: $-933,209

2023 free agents: Baker Mayfield, QB; A’Shawn Robinson, DL; Troy Hill, CB; Matt Gay, K; Taylor Rapp, S; Ty Nsekhe, LT; Oday Aboushi, LG; Brandon Powell, WR; Riley Dixon, P; Matt Skura, C; Grant Haley, CB; David Long, CB; Matt Orzech, LS; Chandler Brewer, LG; Travin Howard, LB; John Wolford, WR; Bobby Evans, RG; Jacob Harris, WR; Greg Gaines, DL; Michael Hoecht, DL; Marquise Copeland, DL; Bryce Perkins, QB; Christian Rozeboom, LB; Shaun Jolly, CB; David Edwards, LG; Nick Scott, S

NFC East

2022 cap space status: $5,678,688

2023 cap space status: $10,583,176

2023 free agents: Robert Quinn, DL; Fletcher Cox, DL; Javon Hargrave, DL; James Bradberry, CB; Isaac Seumalo, LG; Andre Dillard, LT; Kyzir White, LB; Ndamukong Suh, DL; Linval Joseph, DL; T.J. Edwards, LB; Boston Scott, RB; Zach Pascal, WR; Miles Sanders, RB; Brett Toth, LT; Iosua Opeta, LG; C.J. Gardner-Johnson Jr., S; Tyree Jackson, TE; Gardner Minshew, QB; Marcus Epps, S

2022 cap space status: $6,739,687

2023 cap space status: $20,322,360

2023 free agents: Wes Schweitzer, RG; Da’Ron Payne, DL; Trai Turner, RG; Cam Sims, WR; Taylor Heinicke, QB; Efe Obada, DL; Tyler Larsen, C; David Mayo, LB; Jon Bostic, LB; Jonathan Williams, RB; Danny Johnson, CB; Nick Martin, C; Jeremy Reaves, S; Khaleke Hudson, LB; Daniel Wise, DL; Milo Eifler, LB; Rachad Wildgoose, CB; Eli Wolf, TE; Cole Holcomb, LB; Nolan Laufenberg, LG

Jones and Heinicke are both free agents following the 2022 season. Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports

2022 cap space status: $3,134,707

2023 cap space status: $58,069,685

2023 free agents: Saquon Barkley, RB; Daniel Jones, QB; Nick Gates, C; Jon Feliciano, LG; Sterling Shepard, WR; Justin Ellis, DL; Casey Kreiter, LS; Matt Breida, RB; Jihad Ward, DL; Tony Jefferson, S; Nicholas Williams, DL; Richie James, WR; Jamie Gillan, P; Jaylon Smith, LB; Fabian Moreau, CB; Marcus Johnson, WR; Darius Slayton, WR; Henry Mondeaux, DL; Chris Myarick, TE; Oshane Ximines, DL; David Sills, WR; Lawrence Cager, WR; Julian Love, S; Jack Anderson, RG; Isaiah Hodgins, WR

2022 cap space status: $5,283,310

2023 cap space status: $6,630,924

2023 free agents: Dalton Schultz, TE; Anthony Brown, CB; Dante Fowler Jr., DL; T.Y. Hilton, WR; Anthony Barr, LB; Leighton Vander Esch, LB; Jason Peters, LT; Trayvon Mullen, CB; C.J. Goodwin, CB; Johnathan Hankins, DL; James Washington, WR; Noah Brown, WR; Matt Overton, LS; Jake McQuaide, LS; Luke Gifford, LB; Carlos Watkins, DL; Cooper Rush, QB; Brett Maher, K; Connor McGovern, RG; Tony Pollard, RB; Terence Steele, LT; Rico Dowdle, RB; Donovan Wilson, S; Alec Lindstrom, C