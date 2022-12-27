JJ Watt’s surprise retirement announcement Tuesday shook the NFL world, and fans from across the sport chimed in to sing the future Hall of Famer’s praises. The most heartfelt came from Watt’s wife, Kealia Ohai Watt, who is an NWSL free agent.

“The greatest,” she tweeted. “I am so proud to be your wife.”

She quote-tweeted Watt’s initial announcement that features pictures of the couple with their newborn son, Koa, on Sunday’s Christmas Day game against the Buccaneers.

“Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” the Cardinals defensive end tweeted. “My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”

Ohai Watt is a professional soccer player who last played for the Chicago Red Stars. She married Watt in February 2020. Koa, who is their first child together, was born Oct. 23.

Watt’s final two games will be on the road, starting with the Falcons on Sunday and then the 49ers in Week 18. The 33-year-old will walk away from the game with a Hall of Fame résumé that includes three Defensive Player of the Year awards, seven All-Pro selections and five Pro Bowl selections.