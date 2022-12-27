Robert Griffin III: Tua Tagovailoa ‘Should Not Play’ for Rest of Year

Fresh concerns over Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recent concussion history are back in the NFL discourse after the third-year player entered the concussion protocol once again following the team’s Sunday loss to the Packers. On Monday, ESPN’s Robert Griffin III argued that the team should shut him down for the season.

“When we talk about these head injuries, it’s nothing to play with,” Griffin said during Monday Night Countdown. “You’ve got to put the person before the player. I’m more concerned about Tua and his longevity of life than I am about whether he’s going to play on Sunday.

“… What does this look like for Tua in the future? He should not play for the rest of this season. Whether you call it two concussions or three, two incidents or three incidents. It’s a repeat, and the hit… that we think he suffered the concussion on, it wasn’t that violent of a hit. It was a routine play. But because his head smacked off the ground, the repeat of all of those hits are starting to add up. So I’m more concerned with Tua and his family than about him playing the rest of the year.”

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa had reentered the concussion protocol after reporting concussion symptoms to the team Monday, following Sunday’s loss to the Packers. He did not exit Sunday’s game.

It is unclear when exactly Tagovailoa may have suffered a concussion, but many have pointed to a second-quarter play in which his helmet bounced off the turf when he was taken down after a dump-off pass. He went on to play the entire second half, throwing three fourth-quarter interceptions to help the Packers score 16 unanswered points and win the game.

Earlier this year, Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol after being stretchered off the field during a game against the Bengals. That frightening moment came just days after he took a hard hit and left the game against the Bills, but ultimately returned to play. The NFLPA investigated the team’s handling of Tagovailoa’s availability in the Bengals game, and the league tweaked concussion protocol rules following the situation.

The Dolphins (8–7) currently occupy the final spot of the AFC playoff picture. Miami plays at New England on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.