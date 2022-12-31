49ers’ Kyle Shanahan Stumps for Nick Bosa as NFL MVP

With two weeks left in the season, the NFL MVP debate is expected to come down to the wire. Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are among the players who could separate themselves from the rest of the pack with a strong finish.

However, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan believes one San Francisco player belongs in the discussion. He thinks defensive end Nick Bosa, who might be the favorite for defensive player of the year, should get MVP consideration.

“It’s always tough with quarterbacks, with how big of a deal quarterbacks are to their teams and the league, and how great some of them are, so they do usually get it,” Shanahan said. “But, the other position that’s so impactful is pash rushers.”

Shanahan named former Giants pass rusher Lawrence Taylor and current Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald as two defensive players who probably could have won multiple MVPs, and he thinks Bosa is that type of impact defender.

“You look at Nick, who I think is right in that league there with [Taylor and Donald] and I think he’s having that type of year,” he said.

This season, Bosa has totaled a league-leading 17.5 sacks and 48 tackles in just 14 games, after getting 15.5 sacks and 52 tackles last year. He is the best defensive player on the best defense in the league, something that Shanahan clearly believes matters.