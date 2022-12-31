NFL, NFLPA Announce Results of Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Protocol Review

After an investigation into Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion, the NFL and NFLPA agreed that Tagovailoa did not show concussion symptoms during the game vs. the Packers on Sunday. Tagovailoa played the entire game and didn’t go into concussion protocol until Monday, when he reported symptoms to the team.

Therefore, despite the fact that Tagovailoa didn’t enter protocol on Sunday, there were no violations of the concussion protocol during the game, the league and players association announced in a joint statement.

This is the second time this year that the NFL and NFLPA had to investigate the Dolphins’ handling of a Tagovailoa concussion, the first coming when the quarterback was stretchered off the field against the Bengals just days after taking a hard hit in a game vs. the Bills.

In the first investigation from early October, the NFL and NFLPA found that the team properly followed protocol, but the protocol itself needed to be updated. The NFLPA also fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in Tagovailoa’s evaluation earlier in the season.

The Dolphins have already ruled Tagovailoa out for Sunday’s game vs. New England and have not provided a timetable for his return.