After Tua Tagovailoa entered concussion protocol for the second time this season, the NFLPA has “initiated” an investigation into the handling of the matter, according to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques.

The Dolphins quarterback landed back in protocol this week after suffering a concussion against the Packers, coach Mike McDaniel confirmed. He said Wednesday, “This is a private time for him to focus on his health. ... This is a human being. His health is the first, foremost and only priority.” It’s expected Teddy Bridgewater will be the starter against the Patriots this weekend.

Although Tagovailoa played the entire game against Green Bay, he reported concussion symptoms to the franchise on Monday. This is the second concussion and investigation the quarterback has endured this season.

Days after taking a hard hit against the Bills, the quarterback suffered a concussion against Cincinnati where he was stretchered off the field and later placed in concussion protocol. However, the incidents led to a joint investigation being launched into the handling and application of concussion protocol during the Sunday game vs. the Bills.

Following the investigation, both the league and players association agreed the protocols were properly applied. However, they found the protocols to be insufficient, leading to an update.

Tagovailoa made his return in Week 7, but now with Week 17 and the playoffs on the horizon, the quarterback will have to go through the five-step return-to-play protocol before being cleared to return. McDaniel would not say Wednesday whether the 24-year-old would return this season.