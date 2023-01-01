NFLPA Filing Grievance Over Playing Surface at Panthers’ Stadium

The NFLPA is filing a grievance against the NFL and the Panthers over the field conditions for last weekend’s game at Bank of America Stadium against the Lions, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The union reportedly criticized the field conditions before the game began, and it only got worse throughout the day.

The game was the coldest ever on record for a Panthers home game, with the temperature in the mid-20s at kickoff. It was the first time ever that an NFL game was played in Charlotte under 30 degrees.

After the game, Lions quarterback Jared Goff explained how difficult it was to play on that surface.

“I thought the field conditions were below NFL-level standard, specifically pregame,” Goff said. “I don’t know what the deal is here, but they need to figure out a way for the turf to not feel like cement.”

Carolina previously played on natural grass, but switched to artificial turf prior to the 2021 season. Bank of America Stadium is one of several fields about which players have complained recently, as players seem to prefer playing on grass instead. NFLPA president J.C. Tretter called for the league to better monitor artificial turf fields earlier this season.