Russell Wilson on Teammates Supporting Him: ‘It Means the World to Me’

Russell Wilson got visibly emotional on Sunday when addressing his teammates defending him against social media critics.

“It meant the world to me,” Wilson said. “It meant the world to me because I give my all every day. I don’t know anything less. So, I’m grateful for these guys because they’ve worked their butts off.”

Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Garett Bolles are among the Broncos players that have publicly defended Wilson, who has been criticized consistently this season.

“I ain’t gonna keep looking at these false statements about my boii russ man, as a teammate who sees the elite work ethic this man has is incomparable,” Jeudy tweeted. “He got an office because he’s committed his life to this game. I never had a teammate who motivate me more then russ.

The quarterback can be seen fighting back tears while at the lectern, ending his answer with a message for his teammates.

“We’re gonna go somewhere, and I’m excited it about it,” he said. “It’s gonna be worth it.