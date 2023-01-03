Amid trade rumors that have popped up since Derek Carr stepped away from the Raiders, his brother, David, took to NFL Total Access on Monday and divulged what the quarterback is looking for in a new team.

“He’s going to look for teams that have a stable situation between their head coach and their ownership,” he said. “He’s also gonna be looking for a team that is also looking for a quarterback that has a reputation for game-winning drives and fourth quarter comebacks. I’m excited—maybe he’s the missing piece for someone, we’ll see what happens. I’m excited for my brother’s future.”

David Carr is a former No. 1 draft pick and was a quarterback for several NFL teams, and is currently an analyst on NFL Network. It’s worth noting that it has only been reported that Las Vegas is considering trading its quarterback, but this appears to be confirmation from the older Carr brother.

Coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday that Carr would be benched for the rest of the season. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler then reported that the decision to bench him with two weeks left in the regular season was made in part to keep him healthy for a possible trade this offseason.

Shortly after, it was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that it was mutually decided by the team and Carr that he would step away from the team for the rest of the year. The goal is to avoid being a distraction as Las Vegas closes out the season, per Jeff Howe of The Athletic.