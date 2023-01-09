Rams QB Baker Mayfield Addresses Career Future Ahead of Free Agency

After being released by the Panthers, Baker Mayfield finished the season on a solid note with the Rams. The quarterback went 2-3 for Los Angeles and seemed to rebuild some of his market value ahead of free agency this offseason.

Following the Rams’ loss to the Seahawks on Sunday, Mayfield addressed what he will be looking for when he hits the open market. Instead of just looking for the richest contract, the veteran quarterback said he wants an opportunity to succeed more than anything.

“It’s got to be the best opportunity.” he said, via ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. “I’m not going to just go chase a check to go start and play.”

Additionally, Mayfield said that playing in Los Angeles seemed to re-ignite the joy of football after tough recent stints with the Browns and Panthers.

“After seeing a place that makes me have fun playing football again, it’s going to be hard to try something else new, but obviously it's going to be a big-time decision,” he said.

Mayfield has had a tumultuous two seasons since leading the Browns to the playoffs in 2020. He has played for three teams in two years while trying to re-establish himself as a starting-caliber quarterback.

As he hits free agency, Mayfield will have the ability to sell himself to teams in a way he couldn’t last offseason, when Cleveland traded him to Carolina. He will be 28 years old when the 2023 season starts and could catch on with a team looking for a younger veteran option at quarterback.