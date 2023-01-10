Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will join the ownership group of the Kansas City Current, the team announced Tuesday, making the former MVP the first NFL player to have equity in an NWSL franchise.

Mahomes will join an ownership group led by Angie and Chris Long, in addition to his wife Brittany.

“I am thankful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Kansas City Current’s ownership team,” Mahomes said in a statement. “Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization. I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”

Brittany said she is “thrilled to make this a family affair.”

“He has been a huge supporter behind-the-scenes,” she said in the team’s release. “His passion for the Current is undeniable and I am glad that he will be with us as we continue on our journey to become the best in the NWSL.”

Added co-owners Angie and Chris Long: “Patrick is obviously a once-in-a-generation athlete and someone who has had an immeasurable impact on the Kansas City community. Working with Brittany has been a blessing. We are elated to now partner with Patrick too. The Mahomes are truly a remarkable family.”

The Current will be the third team that Mahomes now has in his ownership portfolio as the Chiefs quarterback has begun to make his mark on the Kansas City sports scene in recent years. He is also a part owner of the Royals and joined the Sporting Kansas City ownership group in the summer of 2021.

Mahomes just wrapped up another MVP-caliber season, in which he led the Chiefs to a 14–3 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. He led the league in passing yards (5,250) and passing touchdowns (41).

The Current, who began play in 2021 as an NWSL expansion team, finished fifth in the league standings last season with a 10-6-6 record under first-year coach Matt Potter. The club made a run to the championship game last October before losing to the Portland Thorns in the final, 2–0.