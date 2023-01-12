The Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, Eagles and 49ers are the cream of this year’s playoff class. There’s also a bunch of potent but incomplete teams who could upend the brackets.

We’ve arrived at the playoffs. Please take a moment to read the safety card in the pocket located on the back of the seat in front of you. We could be in for a wild ride.

Beyond the Bengals, Chiefs, Bills, Eagles, 49ers and Cowboys, this year’s playoff class is a bunch of potent but incomplete teams who, on the right day, could completely and totally upend the playoffs or quietly whimper away to their offseason program. Could Justin Herbert get hot and completely tear up three defenses in a row? Absolutely. Could Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson do the same? I have little doubt, especially if Travis Etienne gets loose. Could Brock Purdy win a Super Bowl? Hell, yes, he could. Could Geno Smith? Why not? In that way, we have a great opportunity to be truly and wholly surprised like we were last year when the Bengals refused to lose and battled their way to the last leg of the tournament.

While we never really know what might happen, this year was so rife with schematic stalemating and mediocrity that one can only hope (and assume) that coaches have been saving some of their best hands for the playoffs. It was around this time two years ago that we realized the best way to stop Patrick Mahomes, for example, would be to stop blitzing him. What kind of edge could we see developed in the playoffs this year? Which coach, quarterback or coordinator is going to become legendary?

Who is going to turn the playoffs from the limited field we think we see in front of us into the truly broad and wild field that it is?

Let’s dig in to find out…

NFC PLAYOFFS

1. Eagles (14–3)

SI Sportsbook Super Bowl odds: +500

Why they’ll make it to Phoenix: The Eagles are, by record, the best team in the NFC. They were able to build and pad a significant and insurmountable conference lead this season with significant wins over a majority of the NFC playoff field, including Minnesota, Jacksonville, Dallas (without Dak Prescott) and the Giants twice. With a healthy Jalen Hurts, they are difficult to defend, given that they can run a more traditional drop-back, deep-shot offense, a heavier downhill running scheme, a mix of zone-read and RPO concepts or some smattering of it all. This puts a great deal of stress on defensive coordinators.

Why they won’t make it: My concern with the Eagles has always been twofold—the run defense, while bolstered with the additions of Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph, still seems to get shoved around from time to time. And, I don’t think the quality of competition has been there. Yes, the Eagles pummeled the Vikings this year, but so did the Cowboys, Lions and Packers. So (almost) did Jeff Saturday. I would be very curious to see how they’d handle a team such as the 49ers in a winner-take-all contest.

X-factor: Lane Johnson. The offensive tackle will try to play through an abdominal injury during the playoffs, as multiple people reported a few weeks back. He is one of the best offensive lineman in the league and, even at 70% strength, is by far the Eagles’ best option. Johnson has been consistently dominant throughout his career but is especially important during this run of Eagles football, where the entire team has been asked to don so many different identities and utilize so many different blocking styles.

First game: The Eagles have a first-round bye and will play the lowest-seeded team remaining in the divisional round on either Jan. 21 or 22.

2. 49ers (13–4)

SI Sportsbook Super Bowl odds: +550

Why they’ll make it to Phoenix: The 49ers, almost impossibly, look better with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy than they’ve looked throughout the rest of the season. While we predicted as much (we don’t know much, but we know Brock Purdy), it’s still been surprising to see him let it rip so decisively each week. We don’t normally see a quarterback taking to the system so quickly. Purdy, of course, is buoyed by the best and most diverse running game in the NFL, which, along with the No. 1 defense, certainly makes life a little more manageable for a first-time rookie starter.

Why they won’t make it: I picked the 49ers to make it to the Super Bowl, so I am quite certain they will make it. However, any breakdown would come against a veteran defense with penetrating tackles having an incredibly good day. Stymieing the running game and forcing Purdy into a role as a traditional drop-back passer, stripped of all the bells and whistles, is the only way to get this done. However, there aren’t really any of those teams (save for Philly and Dallas) in the NFC playoffs this year.

X-factor: Talanoa Hufanga. The safety went from a “2” approximate value score on Pro Football Reference to a “10” this season. For reference, Justin Jefferson, is a “15.” In other words, Hufanga is pretty damn good. Hufanga picks off passes, he rushes the quarterback, he posts a ton of tackles and misses fewer than 8% of them. He covers well. I think one of these playoff games comes down to a critical tackle he makes, or a well-timed pick.

Next: vs. Seattle, 4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Fox, Fox Deportes

3. Vikings (13–4)

SI Sportsbook Super Bowl odds: +2800

Why they’ll make it to Phoenix: Play the Colts in the second half of one of their games? In all seriousness, the Vikings are going to need two very specific occurrences to line up for them in order to advance. In other words, they are going to need whatever their game plan is at the outset to work against the defense to avoid any significant adjustments. And, they are going to need to get turnovers. People call it “winning the turnover battle,” but a lot of times it doesn’t feel like a battle if an opposing quarterback just chucks a ball into a cornerback’s stomach. They’re going to need that to happen a lot of times.

Why they won’t make it: They have behaved like a paper tiger all season long and have a historically bad defense. Every time they step into the arena against a top-caliber opponent, they wilt. They lost 41–17 to the Packers, 40–3 to the Cowboys and 24–7 to the Eagles. With all due respect to the Vikings fans who thought they’ve been disrespected all season, the sample size is really troubling. While I don’t think every team in the NFC has a cornerback of a high enough caliber to take Justin Jefferson out of a game like the Packers did two weeks ago, enough of them do.

X-factor: Duke Shelley. The cornerback logged an interception last week and has been playing a heavy amount of passing snaps these past few weeks, starting in Week 12. He’s allowed a 45.7% completion rate against him despite a pretty heavy target share. At 5'9", he’s not the biggest corner, but that didn’t stop him from marking 6'4" Chase Claypool well a week ago. Minnesota is going to have to play so much better defensively than they have all season if they want to have a shot.

Next: vs. N.Y. Giants, 4:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Fox, Fox Deportes

4. Buccaneers (8–9)

SI Sportsbook Super Bowl odds: +2500

Why they’ll make it to Phoenix: [Drunk Bostonian accent] TOM BRADY. I think there is obviously something to be said about the deep and cavernous library of NFL experiences Brady has had, which makes him able to at least understand what any defense is doing to him. Of course, if this was a guaranteed ticket to the Super Bowl, Drew Brees and Philip Rivers would still be playing, and teams would be trading valuable assets for retirees. The Buccaneers need to shred a defense with their running game, which is something they have not done with any consistency this season. Defenses are not going to play them like the Panthers this postseason, allowing Mike Evans to romp around freely in the secondary.

Why they won’t make it: There are lots of reasons. The left side of the offensive line has struggled. The team doesn’t have much in the way of game-breaking offensive speed and finds itself utilizing Julio Jones in the quick game. The interior of its defensive line has underperformed, and when you have a quarterback who is not part of the running game, so much of your offense, and especially your offensive line, has to play perfect, penalty-free football to bail you out.

X-factor: Vita Vea. The defensive tackle is capable of taking over a game. The Cowboys depend heavily on play-action, and while a successful running game is not a precursor (most of the time) to a successful play-action game, it is the difference between Dallas being good and being unstoppable. A big game from Vea prevents Dak Prescott, who utilizes play-action on roughly 70% of his dropbacks, to have his way with a defense that will be forced to kowtow to his strengths.

Next: vs. Dallas, 8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

5. Cowboys (12–5)

SI Sportsbook Super Bowl odds: +1200

Why they’ll make it to Phoenix: The Cowboys are capable because they have all the tenants of a championship roster. They have a lockdown corner (Trevon Diggs), multiple game-changing pass rushers (Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence), veterans dotted throughout the roster, a running back tandem (Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard) that will consistently provide fresh attempts and a top-10 quarterback (Prescott). From there, it all depends on which teams get hot and have the bounces of the ball go in their direction.

Why they won’t make it: The Cowboys have had some horrendous luck of late, as evidenced by Prescott’s ballooning interception total (15). Sometimes those kinds of mysterious forces linger and if they show up against the Buccaneers playing like they’re slogging through swampland, they are going to get upset in the first round. While I don’t necessarily see the caliber of Dallas’ superstars matching up to the top crust of the NFC and the three-deep set of teams in the AFC, I do think they are good enough to go on a run, just not good enough for me to bet any considerable internet expert equity on it.

X-factor: Michael Gallup. The wide receiver plays a ton of snaps, and while he is almost never the central focus of a progression, having him be a consistent winner in coverage makes defending Dallas go from not enviable to why even try. Gallup’s best game this year was a five catch, 63-yard performance against the Giants earlier this season. Of late, his target-to-catch ratio has been out of whack. But he is still the kind of receiver who, if he wins, tilts the balance of power toward the Cowboys.