Amid questions about his availability for the Ravens’ wild-card game against the Bengals on Sunday night, quarterback Lamar Jackson took matters into his own hands and tweeted out an update on his injured knee earlier this week. The former MVP said that he suffered “a PCL grade 2 sprain on the borderline of a strain 3” and that his knee remains “unstable.”

Meanwhile, the Ravens have stayed mum about Jackson’s status for the rapidly approaching playoff game. When asked about his quarterback’s self-reported injury update, Baltimore coach John Harbaugh gave a rather surprising answer.

“No, I didn’t know anything about that and haven’t paid much attention to it,” Harbaugh said Friday of Jackson’s tweet.

When asked if he agreed with Jackson’s assessment, Harbaugh made clear that he wasn’t legally allowed to speak about the specifics of the quarterback’s injured knee.

“It’s not something that we can comment on,” Harbaugh said about the injury. “The nature of an injury specific… really the only person that can comment on that is the person. There’s laws along those lines and we’re educated by the league in terms of what we’re allowed to say and what we’re not allowed to say. So that’s stuff I could never begin to comment on.”

Jackson’s tweet seemed to imply that he wouldn’t be healthy enough to play when the Ravens traveled to Cincinnati this weekend. The 26-year-old hasn’t played since Week 13 and Baltimore has gone 2–2 in games without him to close out the regular season.

“I’m still in good spirits, as I continue with treatments on the road to recovery,” Jackson’s tweet ended. “I wish I could be out there with my guys more than anything but I can’t give a 100% of myself to my guys and fans I’m still hopeful we still have a chance.”

With Jackson likely out for the Ravens’ playoff tilt against their division rivals, Tyler Huntley stands to get the start. The backup sat out the Baltimore’s Week 18 contest against Cincinnati with tendinitis in his shoulder, but threw in practice on both Thursday and Friday.

The Ravens and Bengals wild-card matchup will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Sunday.