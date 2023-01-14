The NFL reportedly assessed fines to Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker and Lions running back Jamaal Williams on Saturday for separate infractions during Detroit’s 20-16 win over Green Bay on Sunday Night Football in Week 18.

Walker, 22, received a fine of $13,261 for shoving a Lions athletic trainer as he tended to injured RB D’Andre Swift on the field in the fourth quarter, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The former first-round pick was subsequently flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected from the contest. The ejection was Walker’s second of the season, with the first coming back in Week 8 when Walker shoved a member of the Bills’ practice squad after he tumbled onto the Buffalo sideline following a play.

The news of the fine comes four days after Pelissero reported the NFL wasn’t expected to suspend Walker for his actions after reviewing the situation. A day after the game, Walker apologized for the shove, which coach Matt Lafleur deemed as “unacceptable” while talking to reporters post-game.

“I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night,” Walker tweeted. “I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!”

On a lighter note, the league also reached a decision on a penalty for Williams for a different repeat offense. Williams received a fine of $18,566, per Pelissero, for his hip-swiveling touchdown celebrations following a pair of scores against Green Bay. He was not flagged for either dance.

After scoring in the third quarter, Williams danced on his old team once again after finding the end zone three plays after Walker’s ejection to give the Lions the deciding edge. Williams’s second score not only secured the huge win, but it also gave him his 17th rushing TD of the year, moving him pass Hall of Famer Barry Sanders (16) for the most rushing scores in a season in franchise history.

Prior to Week 18, Williams also received a fine of $13,315 for a similar TD dance in a Week 14 victory over the Vikings. He also drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the game.