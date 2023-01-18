Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey is interviewing with the Panthers for their coaching vacancy, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Dorsey was Carolina’s quarterback coach during the team’s Super Bowl appearance in 2016.

Dorsey, 41, was with the Panthers until 2018 when he was hired as the assistant director of athletics for FIU’s sports program. In February 2019, he was hired by Buffalo as its quarterbacks coach and was eventually promoted to passing game coordinator in ’21. This past season was his first as offensive coordinator, taking over for Brian Daboll who was hired to coach the Giants.

Before he was a coach in the NFL, Dorsey was a college star under center. He played for Miami from 1999 to ’02 and was named national quarterback of the year twice and won a national championship in ’01. During his NFL playing career, he suited up for the 49ers and the Browns but he was out of the league by ’09.

It was reported earlier by ESPN that Panthers owner David Tepper will meet with former Saints coach Sean Payton in Manhattan on Friday as they continue their search for a new coach.

Carolina fired coach Matt Rhule on Oct. 10 after a 1–4 start to the season. Tepper reportedly had a conversation with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh before the school’s president announced on Monday Harbaugh was staying with the program.

The Panthers finished this past season with a 7–10 record under interim coach Steve Wilks—who will also get some consideration for the job given his 6–6 record at the helm.