JJ Watt Opens Up About Possible Future Career in TV, Coaching

As JJ Watt enters the retirement phase of his life, he is left to ponder his next move. And it’s possible fans may see Watt on the field as a coach or in the booth as a broadcaster.

When a fan on Twitter asked whether he wants to get into coaching, Watt gave an honest answer about what interests him in the job, and what would keep him away from the profession.

“If I could just coach and not do all the other stuff that comes with it, absolutely,” he said. “But it’s the hours and hours of non-coaching that deters me.”

Watt mentioned the many sacrifices coaches have to make to pursue their dream, like working long hours during the season or missing time with their families. Watt and his wife, Kealia, just had their first child in October.

On broadcasting, Watt said that although he used to be against it, he loves football too much to rule it out. Additionally, he mentioned that he isn’t sure if he will get into movies, but he does enjoy performing for live audiences due to the “energy and adrenaline,” like when he hosted Saturday Night Live in 2020.

At just 33 years old, Watt has a ton of time ahead of him to decide his next move. For now, it seems like he will focus on being a father for the first time.