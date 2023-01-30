The third quarterback designation would have helped San Francisco. Plus, the impact of Nathaniel Hackett’s hiring, Bill O’Brien’s influence on Mac Jones, the Bills’ championship window and much more in our Championship Sunday Takeaways.

Patrick Mahomes’s career start should not be taken for granted. He added another chapter to his legend Sunday night vanquishing his, and the Chiefs’, nemesis from Cincinnati. He threw a touchdown to Travis Kelce rolling hard to his right. He threw for another while stepping up in a collapsing pocket to find Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown on third-and-10. And when his team needed him most, he scampered for five yards and drew a flag for a late hit to set up Harrison Butker’s 45-yard game-winning field goal that delivered the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl in four years. And he did all of this playing on a high ankle sprain.

Statistically, this wasn’t the best we’ve seen of Mahomes, although it was very, very good (he finished 29-of-43 for 326 yards, two scores and a 105.4 rating).

But as far as guts and determination and will to win? This one will stick with the people in Kansas City. For his part, and for all the treatment Mahomes got, Andy Reid said his quarterback essentially took any idea of his not playing off the table by refusing to miss even a single practice rep during the week.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are headed to their third Super Bowl in four years. Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports

“People don’t realize how hurt he was,” Chiefs GM Brett Veach told reporters afterward. “We all saw the injury. High ankles are terrible injuries, and sometimes guys miss two, three weeks, and he was out there and running for a first down and a big play in the game that got us in field goal range.

“But it just adds to an already great legacy.”

In five years as a starter, Mahomes now has played in five consecutive home AFC title games, won three of them and will be gunning for a second Super Bowl title in two weeks with a second NFL MVP trophy almost certainly to be his in the days before that.

The other part of this? He’s doing without Tyreek Hill, and with a team that’s leaning on a lot of rookies, which is something we wrote about Friday. For the second consecutive playoff week, nine of the Chiefs’ 10 draft picks were active, with four starting. Isiah Pacheco had 85 scrimmage yards on 15 touches. Skyy Moore had three catches and a big punt return that set up Butker’s clincher. Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson played crucial roles at corner, and George Karlaftis had a sack.

And all of it works because of the guy taking the snaps.

Even if he’s not 100%.

We have some early Super Bowl questions for you. And these are courtesy of a veteran evaluator who sent them along last night after the matchup was set.

• Can the Chiefs set firm edges in the running game on defense? The Eagles are going to test them by getting Miles Sanders to the perimeter, so the ability of Karlaftis and Frank Clark to funnel those plays inside will be key.

• Can Philly get to Mahomes without blitzing? It’s fair to say there were some encouraging signs on that in the 49ers game, especially with how Haason Reddick wreaked havoc on everyone.

• Can the Eagles cover Kelce without having to use two people? It’d be interesting to see whether [defensive coordinator Jonathan] Gannon uses a corner to cover Kelce—which was an old [Bill] Belichick tactic against him.

• How will Kansas City’s defense contain the quarterback run game without leaving A.J. Brown or DeVonta Smith one-on-one? This is where I think the Eagles, I think, can get one or both of those guys isolated on a rookie, so long as the down-and-distance is generally manageable, and they can really sell the run.

Purdy was knocked out of the game with an elbow injury. But he was forced to return after his backup suffered a concussion. Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are headed back to their first Super Bowl since the 2017 season after defeating the 49ers 31–7 in the NFC championship Sunday. Here are five takeaways from what transpired at Lincoln Financial Field …

• The overwhelming story line coming out of this is how the 49ers quarterback situation, which had been managed so well, collapsed under the weight of two injuries—one to Brock Purdy’s throwing elbow and the other to Josh Johnson’s head. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said in the postgame press conference that he first noticed a brace of some sort on Purdy’s arm right before he reentered the game. He also made the call to play tighter to the line on the Niners defensively to combat their barrage of runs and screens after Johnson exited the game and Purdy reentered after Johnson suffered a concussion. After Ndamukong Suh knocked Johnson to the turf, and his head snapped back before hitting the ground with 12:30 left in the third quarter, San Francisco managed just one first down and 27 yards on 16 offensive snaps. There was, really, just about nothing Kyle Shanahan or anyone else could do without a functional quarterback—Shanahan did say the Niners considered going exclusively to the Wildcat, but scrapped that after the score got out of hand.

• The Niners were down two quarterbacks already going into Sunday’s game, and obviously no one could expect a circumstance like this one to arise. But it’s worth mentioning that the NFL used to have a fail-safe for this sort of circumstance—the third quarterback designation. The rule allowed for teams to dress a third quarterback without it counting against the 45-man game-day roster limit (with rules limiting the first two quarterbacks from reentering the game once the third quarterback went in). The league abolished the exemption in 2011 when it expanded game-day rosters to 46, and most teams fell back on dressing just two quarterbacks for games. Former NFL QB Brady Quinn mentioned all this on Twitter on Sunday, and suggested bringing the rule back. I’d agree with him. What we saw Sunday in Philly wasn’t good for the game.

• We’ll have more on this in the rest of the MMQB column Monday morning, but the Eagles felt pretty strongly that they had won this game up front on both sides of the ball—Philly rushed for 148 yards, and all four of its touchdowns were scored on the ground. Defensively, the Eagles’ front was all over Purdy and Johnson (despite registering only three sacks) and held San Francisco’s vaunted run game to 81 yards. And when it comes to the makeup of that group of linemen, there’s a real rarity here, too, in that the Eagles are anchored on both sides with a pair of players (Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham on defense, Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson on offense) who have been with the team for more than a decade.

• The Niners will be back. The question is what they bring back at quarterback. I think a swing at Tom Brady is possible. And if not, my guess would be that both Purdy and Trey Lance will be on the 2023 roster, and that the two will compete for the starting job in the fall.

• Because there’s always disrespect spliced into these things, it turns out there were some Eagles defensive players who took offense to what George Kittle said during the week. When asked Thursday if the Eagles could match the 49ers’ physicality, Kittle answered, “We’ll see, won’t we? I know we’re going to come out and be violent and physical. I’m expecting them to be the same thing. But we’ll see.” And the Niners did see.

The Jets didn’t hire offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to get Aaron Rodgers. But I can tell you, unequivocally, that Robert Saleh and the team’s decision-makers were very aware of the implication hiring the former Broncos coach would bring—and they aren’t shying from it. I think the reason for that is someone pretty high up in the organization won’t shy away from it—if and when the time comes.

And do you know who remembers that the Jets were 5–2 at the end of October and 7–4 on Dec. 1?

Woody Johnson, that’s who. And the Jets’ co-owner has, in the past, acted aggressively when he felt like his team was close. After a 10–6 uptick in 2015, he held on to an aging core for an extra year, and doggedly stayed after Ryan Fitzpatrick to return in ’16. In ’07, he had a burgeoning young core, and a coach he needed to pass judgment on, and pushed GM Mike Tannenbaum to go get Brett Favre—the ’08 Jets, by the way, were 8–3 when Favre got hurt.

This circumstance isn’t wholly unlike those. The Jets have a strong core of players that, with some injury luck this season, might have made the playoffs. They’ll have to make a decision on Saleh. And now, they have a close friend of Rodgers as their new offensive coordinator.

Again, there are other reasons that, after interviewing more than 15 candidates for the job, Saleh went with Hackett. He worked with him in Jacksonville, and watched Hackett call plays up close in 2016. He loves Hackett’s ability to connect with players (you can ask Rodgers about that one). He wanted someone who could build a dominant run game, and Hackett was part of those sorts of operations as a coordinator in Jacksonville and Green Bay. And he won with quarterbacks both average and elite.

So, regardless of whether they land Rodgers, I do think Saleh is content with the hire of Hackett. But he’s also not shutting the door on acquiring the Packers quarterback, and he indicated as much by telling reporters last week that the Jets were planning to bring in a veteran at the position (which, of course, could be Jimmy Garoppolo or Derek Carr, too).

This one should be interesting.

Acquiring Rodgers won’t be a simple proposition for anyone. It will, obviously, cost another team a number of picks. It’s also going to take some fiscal maneuvering.

Here’s the outlay of Rodgers’s contract for the next two years …

• He has a $58.3 million option bonus due March 17 that’s fully guaranteed.

• He also has a $50,000 workout bonus next year and $1.65 million base salary, which brings his 2023 cash to $60 million.

• He has a $47 million option bonus for 2024 that vests as fully guaranteed next March.

• He also has a $2.25 million base and $50,000 roster bonus to bring his 2024 cash to $49.3 million, and two-year take to $109.3 million.

The one thing Rodgers doesn’t have is a no-trade clause—which is a matter of precedent for the Packers—but the reality is no one is trading for him, and that contract, and all that comes with acquiring a player of his magnitude, without him signing off on it.

The cap numbers, for another team, are manageable, thanks to a couple of void years on the back end of the deal and option-bonus structure. But the cash is another matter. How far will Rodgers be willing to go to get to the destination he wants? And how far will another team go, both cash- and cap-wise to get him? Those are fair, and interesting, questions.

We’ll get answers soon enough.

What we know now, though, is that things do seem to be trending toward Rodgers potentially seeking a 2009 Favre– and ’20 Brady–style late-career rejuvenation. And the Packers might be ready to let it ride with Jordan Love after a year in which he made the most progress of his three as a pro. Which, I’d say, would be understandable for all parties involved.