NFL Week 15 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Lions-Bills in Potential Super Bowl Preview
It’s Week 15! We’re back up to full slates of 16 games for the rest of the season. We wrote plenty this week about some contenders: from Greg Bishop’s look at how Patrick Mahomes stays normal to Gilberto Manzano on a potential rift within the Philadelphia Eagles. We also have a new mock draft for teams on the other end of the standings. Plus, check out Conor Orr on the Sucker Sneak.
Looking ahead to this week’s games, the matchup everyone will be tuned in for is the potential Super Bowl preview between the Buffalo Bills and Detroit Lions. Our crew of picks is split 4–2 in Detroit’s favor. We are evenly split in the battle of Pennsylvania, and the majority of our crew sees the Miami Dolphins pulling an upset on the road against the Houston Texans.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior NFL reporter (X/Twitter)
Conor Orr, senior writer (X/Twitter, BlueSky)
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer (X/Twitter, BlueSky)
Matt Verderame, staff writer (X/Twitter)
John Pluym, managing editor (X/Twitter)
Mitch Goldich, senior editor (X/Twitter, BlueSky)
Green squares denote upsets.