Two NFL Playoff Teams to Face Off in 2025 Hall of Fame Game

The NFL announced the matchup for the annual Hall of Fame Game to kick off the league's preseason action.

The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers will face off in the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio to kick off the NFL preseason.
The Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers will face off in the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio to kick off the NFL preseason.
The Detroit Lions will play the Los Angeles Chargers in the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on July 31 in Canton as the NFL kicks off its 2025 preseason.

It will mark the first time since 2000 that the NFL has held a preseason game in July. Twenty-five years later, fans will once again be treated to July football.

The teams last met in November of 2023 - a game that the Lions won 41-38 in a barn-burner. Former Lions kicker Riley Patterson made a 41-yard field goal as time expired to win the game for Detroit.

