2025 NFL Playoff Picture and Week 17 Clinching Scenarios
We’re getting to the end of the 2025 NFL regular season.
Coming out of Monday night, the NFL playoff picture is beginning to clear. In the AFC, the Broncos and Patriots had already secured postseason berths before Indianapolis hosted San Francisco. With the Colts losing at home to the 49ers, the Chargers, Jaguars and Bills have also clinched a spot.
In the NFC, the Bears, Eagles, Rams, Seahawks and 49ers are all in. On Saturday night, two more spots can be determined if the Packers beat the Ravens at Lambeau Field. If that happens, Green Bay is in the playoffs, the Steelers are AFC North champs, and the Ravens are eliminated from postseason contention.
But for now, we start with how the picture looks going into Monday evening, with the AFC leading off.
AFC: WHO’S IN
No. 1: Denver Broncos
Record: 12–3 | Opponents left above .500: 1 | Playoff probability: 100%
Despite losing to the Jaguars in Week 16, the Broncos are in great shape. If they can beat the Chiefs on Christmas, they’ll clinch the AFC West with a Chargers loss to the Texans on Saturday in Los Angeles.
No. 2: New England Patriots
Record: 12–3 | Opponents left above .500: 0 | Playoff probability: 99%
The significant number in the AFC East is two for the Patriots, who will clinch the AFC East title for the first time since 2018 with either a pair of victories over the Jets and Dolphins, or a Buffalo win in either of its final two games.
No. 3: Jacksonville Jaguars
Record: 11–4 | Opponents left above .500: 1 | Playoff probability: 100%
Jacksonville has clinched a playoff spot after winning six consecutive games and will now take on the Colts in Indianapolis. If the Jaguars win and the Texans falter against the Chargers, they’ll lock up the AFC South for the first time since 2022.
No. 4: Pittsburgh Steelers
Record: 9–6 | Opponents left above .500: 0 | Playoff probability: 78%
Pittsburgh will be hoping to win the AFC North this weekend. The Steelers would need to beat the Browns on the road and have the Ravens lose to the Packers in Green Bay.
No. 5: Los Angeles Chargers
Record: 11–4 | Opponents left above .500: 2 | Playoff probability: 100%
L.A. is in the playoffs, but if the Chargers can beat the Texans at home on Saturday, they would go to Denver in Week 18, with the winner capturing the AFC West crown and the loser playing on the road in the wild-card weekend.
No. 6: Buffalo Bills
Record: 11–4 | Opponents left above .500: 1 | Playoff probability: 100%
Buffalo will host the Eagles with the hopes of the AFC East title still dancing in its head. Regardless, the Bills are in the playoffs and have their best path to the Super Bowl in the Josh Allen era, with Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow home for the postseason.
No. 7: Houston Texans
Record: 10–5 | Opponents left above .500: 2 | Playoff probability: 97%
The Texans can pull into a first-place tie in the AFC South with the Jaguars if Jacksonville loses on the road to the Colts, while DeMeco Ryans’s crew beats the Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
NFC: WHO’S IN
No. 1: Seattle Seahawks
Record: 12–3 | Opponents left above .500: 1 | Playoff probability: 100%
After beating the Rams in an overtime classic on Thursday night, the Seahawks now have a long week to prepare for Carolina. If Seattle beats the Panthers, and both the Rams and 49ers lose this weekend, the Seahawks would be NFC West champs.
No. 2: Chicago Bears
Record: 11–4 | Opponents left above .500: 4 | Playoff probability: 100%
Chicago’s unbelievable finish in regulation, and Caleb Williams’s dart to DJ Moore in overtime for a touchdown to beat the Packers on Saturday night, puts Chicago in complete control of the NFC North. Chicago will travel to Santa Clara to take on the 49ers on Sunday Night Football next week and will host the Lions to close out the season in Week 18.
No. 3: Philadelphia Eagles
Record: 10–5 | Opponents left above .500: 1 | Playoff probability: 100%
Philadelphia is very likely to be the third seed. The Eagles have won the NFC East and would need several unforeseen results to move up any further. This week, they will face the Bills.
No. 4: Carolina Panthers
Record: 8–7 | Opponents left above .500: 1 | Playoff probability: 43%
The Panthers can clinch the NFC South by beating the Seahawks at home, and having the Buccaneers lose on the road to the Dolphins.
No. 5: San Francisco 49ers
Record: 11–4 | Opponents left above .500: 3 | Playoff probability: 100%
After taking down the Colts on Monday night, the 49ers can win the NFC West and earn home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with victories over the Bears and Seahawks the next two weeks.
No. 6: Los Angeles Rams
Record: 11–4 | Opponents left above .500: 0 | Playoff probability: 100%
Los Angeles will try to regain first place in the NFC West. For that to happen, the Rams will need to beat the Falcons on Monday night while having the Panthers knock off the Seahawks on Sunday, and the Bears handle the 49ers in the late window.
No. 7: Green Bay Packers
Record: 9-5-1 | Opponents left above .500: 1 | Playoff probability: 78%
Green Bay can clinch a playoff spot by beating the Ravens at home on Saturday, or by having the Lions lose to the Vikings on Christmas.