2026 NFL Top 100 Player Projection, Nos. 100–51: 11 Rookies Make the List

I have issues with the NFL’s top 100 lists that are usually published during the summer, mainly to fill space during the NFL’s slow period.

There’s nothing wrong with highlighting the top players from the previous year, but unleashing a lengthy recap of the past weeks before the new season adds to the belief that everything will stay the same in the NFL, which couldn’t be further from the truth.

For example, four new teams advanced to championship Sunday. I’m sure not many had the Patriots, Broncos, Rams and Seahawks being the final four teams standing one year after the Chiefs, Bills, Eagles and Commanders advanced that far. File these under 2025 surprises: Drake Maye being a top-two MVP contender, and the Seahawks were right to trade Geno Smith and DK Metcalf.

Selfishly, I want more people to forget about what they saw last year, so that I won’t be ridiculed as much for all my wild offseason predictions. I was laughed at for saying the Panthers would win the NFC South after the 2025 schedules were released in May. But I’m not here to brag because I’m also the guy who picked the one team in the NFC West that didn’t win at least 12 games to take the division. (I’ll never forgive you for embarrassing me like that, Arizona.)

Now that I’ve provided a reminder that not much stays the same in the NFL, let me introduce our top 100 players of the future. This isn’t your typical, boring top 100 list because it’s being released one week before the Super Bowl, perhaps the best time of year to get football fans to embrace potential changes, given that all the surprising events of the season are still fresh in everyone’s mind.

I’m sure this list would have been ripped to shreds had it been published in the summer. By then, it’s only natural to lean into what’s already been established, because there’s no way Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow all miss the playoffs—again. I still remember when I had a hard time seeing any other teams besides the Chiefs, Ravens, Texans and Bills winning the divisions in the AFC. As it turned out, there were seven new division winners in the NFL, with only the Eagles going back-to-back in the NFC East.

All right, I’ve done my best to get everyone to accept my rankings. Regardless of whether you love or loathe this list, remember this is about the stars of tomorrow, the top 100 players a year from now.

Below are Nos. 100 to 51, with 50 to 11 coming Wednesday and the top 10 revealed on Thursday. I had my MMQB colleagues vote for the top 20 players of 2026. So yell at them for those rankings.

Enough stalling. Let’s dive in.

100. Trey Hendrickson, edge, Bengals

In a list meant to highlight the stars of tomorrow, it’s only fitting that we start with a 31-year-old edge rusher coming off an injury-riddled season (four sacks in seven games). All jokes aside, Hendrickson will likely have a strong market in free agency, which should tell you plenty about teams’ willingness to overlook his age due to the high-level play that he provides when healthy.

Seahawks guard Grey Zabel made an immediate impact in his rookie season. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

99. Grey Zabel, OL, Seahawks

We often judge offensive linemen based on Pro Football Focus grades because traditional stats like yards gained don’t apply to them. However, in this case, ignore Zabel’s 57.3 overall grade from PFF. He made an immediate impact as a guard in his rookie season, and there’s a chance he can be just as good as a center or tackle if the Seahawks ever contemplate a position change.

98. Omarion Hampton, RB, Chargers

Here’s my first dice roll of the list, but it’s really not that risky after standing next to Hampton at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere. He isn’t as big as Derrick Henry, at 6' 0", 220 pounds, but he has a similar build and skill set, and offers more versatility as a pass catcher. If Hampton (124 carries, 545 yards, four TDs) stays healthy after missing eight games as a rookie, he might make this ranking seem way too low a year from now.

97. Armand Membou, OT, Jets

For a second, I gave serious consideration to Membou being the Offensive Rookie of the Year in our MMQB awards poll , but it didn’t seem right to give him a vote just because there wasn’t a clear candidate for the award. Still, it was impressive how the 2025 No. 7 pick held his own every week against the game’s best edge rushers. New York can’t get much right, but it has two stud tackles with Membou and Olu Fashanu.

96. George Pickens, WR, Cowboys

I’m sure Cowboys fans are going to hate seeing Pickens this low, especially after he was named a second-team All-Pro to conclude his stellar first year in Dallas. Pickens (93 catches, 1,49 yards, nine TDs) has an ideal situation with Dak Prescott and coach Brian Schottenheimer’s pass-friendly scheme. But there’s a chance Dallas lets him walk in free agency due to a quiet final month of the season. Pickens has had many highs and lows since entering the league four years ago.

95. Ashton Jeanty, RB, Raiders

Jeanty got lost in the Raiders’ awful offense and has been unfairly overlooked because of his 5' 8", 208-pound size. Don’t be fooled. Jeanty, who rushed for 975 yards as a rookie, has excellent power and can constantly produce long gains because of how difficult he is to tackle. Watch what Jeanty did to the Texans’ elite defense in Week 16 .

94. Emeka Egbuka, WR, Buccaneers

I’ll admit, I dropped Egbuka because of how much he struggled following a hamstring injury midway through his rookie year. But it’s difficult to overlook how dominant he was in his first month and how much Baker Mayfield trusted him from the jump. Yes, Egbuka (63 catches, 938 yards, six TDs) is listed in the 90s, but he made the list over Tee Higgins and several other talented players at a crowded position.

93. Devin Lloyd, LB, Jaguars

Initially, it seemed the Jaguars weren’t going to unlock Lloyd’s unique skill set—he was viewed as a boom-or-bust prospect coming out of Utah in 2022. However, everything changed after the hiring of defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile. Lloyd broke out in a contract year, recording five interceptions, a 99-yard pick-six, 1.5 sacks, 81 total tackles and was named a second-team All-Pro.

92. Trey Smith, G, Chiefs

It was a rough year for the Chiefs’ offense, but they could at least count on Smith providing advantageous blocking on nearly every snap. There were no signs of decline after he received a four-year, $94 million deal in July. He’s one of the best at his position with plenty of experience as a two-time Super Bowl champion.

91. Nico Collins, WR, Texans

Collins (71 catches, 1,117 yards, six TDs) is one of the more underrated players in the league. His combination of toughness and explosiveness was vital during a transition year for Houston’s offense, which had a handful of rookies starting at key positions and a first-year offensive play-caller in Nick Caley. Perhaps Collins’s numbers increase next year now that C.J. Stroud has had a year working with all of the new pieces.

Falcons edge James Pearce Jr. had 10.5 sacks as a rookie. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

90. James Pearce Jr., edge, Falcons

I had no problem with the Falcons relinquishing a 2026 first-round pick to the Rams to select Pearce because of how much coaches raved about his upside in the lead-up to the ’25 draft. One former head coach told me he was clearly the most talented edge rusher in his class, but there were concerns about his motor on the field. Pearce answered those questions with 10.5 sacks as a rookie and is well on his way to meeting his potential.

89. Byron Murphy II, DT, Seahawks

It took time for the Seahawks to learn how to best utilize Murphy’s vast skill set, leading to the 2024 first-round pick playing only 49% of the defensive snaps as a rookie. He’s now a full-time starter after playing 70% of the defensive snaps and recording seven sacks and 13 QB hits. The numbers would have been higher if the rising defensive tackle hadn’t faced constant double teams in Year 2. The attention he commands has been an asset for coach Mike Macdonald.

88. Dak Prescott, QB, Cowboys

The story of Prescott’s career has changed. He’s no longer the prolific regular-season quarterback who struggles in the postseason. He’s now the perennial MVP candidate whose front office is constantly letting him down. Prescott will likely again play like a top-10 QB in 2026. It’s on the Jones family to fix the defense after wasting a prime Prescott year (4,552 yards, 30 TDs, 10 INTs) in the aftermath of the Micah Parsons trade.

87. Will Campbell, OT, Patriots

Campbell quickly validated the Patriots’ decision to use the 2025 No. 4 pick on him despite there being concerns about him playing tackle over guard. He’s a polished pass protector and run blocker with plenty of room to grow as a left tackle, but he did struggle in the postseason. His presence was instrumental in Drake Maye delivering a memorable second season in New England, and will likely be a longtime cornerstone piece regardless of where he plays on the offensive line.

86. Tucker Kraft, TE, Packers

Kraft was in the midst of a breakout season when he sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 9 on Nov. 2. It could take him some time to regain his top form. Still, he’s a cornerstone piece in Green Bay and will continue to be featured in the offense, given how vital he was for Jordan Love in 2025. Kraft, who had 32 catches for 489 yards and six touchdowns, is a dangerous downfield weapon who can provide reliable blocking.

85. Talanoa Hufanga, S, Broncos

Hufanga’s physicality and instincts took the Broncos’ stout defense to another level. When healthy, he’s one of the best safeties in the game, evident by his second-team All-Pro selection this year and being a first-team All-Pro for the 49ers in 2022. His reckless play style might have contributed to his injury-riddled ’23 and ’24, but every team would welcome what Hufanga does on the field.

84. Zack Baun, LB, Eagles

Baun was as good as his breakout 2024 season. Since arriving in Philadelphia, Baun has delivered back-to-back seasons of at least 3.5 sacks, 123 total tackles and five quarterback hits. The former special teamer for the Saints is regarded as one of the best sideline-to-sideline playmakers in the league, given what he’s done over the past two years.

83. Chris Jones, DT, Chiefs

Jones had a down season for his lofty standards, but I don’t expect him to continue regressing because he’s heading into his age-32 season. In fact, he might benefit from an extended offseason after helping the Chiefs advance to three consecutive Super Bowl appearances. He had seven sacks and 25 QB hits last year. Those are career highs for most players at his position. Expect the best defensive tackle since Aaron Donald retired to bounce back in 2026.

82. Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Panthers

It was easy to see why McMillan was the first full-time wide receiver selected in last year’s draft. His sizable catch radius helped Bryce Young settle down in several games, and his reliable hands led to many clutch plays. The way McMillan plays has drawn comparisons to Mike Evans, which is high praise. McMillan had 70 catches for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns in his first season.

81. Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

Instead of viewing Nix’s ability to quickly grasp Sean Payton’s offense as the floor of his development, many assumed he was a finished product because of his 61 collegiate starts. But he showed in a handful of games in 2025 that he’s capable of being more than a game manager. He’s still erratic at times, but his future is bright based on what he showed from the pocket in clutch situations, including leading the Broncos to the AFC championship game. Nix completed 63.4% of his passes for 3,931 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Saints receiver Chris Olave could help elevate Tyler Shough into New Orleans's franchise quarterback. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

80. Chris Olave, WR, Saints

Olave (100 catches, 1,163 yards, nine TDs) played a pivotal role in why the Saints now believe they have their quarterback of the future in Tyler Shough, who often leaned on Olave during his impressive rookie season. Their chemistry on the field is why I’m high on Olave in 2026, but Olave can make plays with any quarterback because he was also a security blanket for Spencer Rattler the past two seasons.

79. Jack Campbell, LB, Lions

The Lions received some criticism for drafting Campbell in the first round in 2023. But the team couldn’t pass up his instincts and high motor as a playmaker. It finally came together for Campbell in his third season after he recorded 176 total tackles, five sacks and three forced fumbles before being named a first-team All-Pro.

78. De’Von Achane, RB, Dolphins

The speedy playmaker proved in 2025 that he can hold up as a three-down back. With 238 carries, Achane produced a career-high 1,350 rushing yards and averaged a league-high 5.7 yards per carry. He also added 67 receptions for 488 yards and 12 total touchdowns. Only a handful of running backs can do what Achane does on the field.

77. Trent McDuffie, CB, Chiefs

There’s been trade speculation because McDuffie is heading into the final year of his rookie deal, and the Chiefs have a messy salary-cap situation. But it’s going to be very difficult for Kansas City to give up on the versatile 25-year-old defensive back. He’s a solid outside corner with elite coverage skills playing on the inside—he was a 2023 first-team All-Pro as a slot cornerback.

76. Derrick Brown, DT, Panthers

To learn Brown’s value, take a look at how the Panthers’ run defense fared without him last year. Carolina was historically bad, allowing 179.8 rushing yards per game in 2024. After missing 16 games, Brown returned to play in every game in ’25 and helped improve Carolina’s defense in several areas, including run defense, allowing 123.3 yards per game.

75. Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles

Hurts’s clutch moments and game-management skills outweigh his inconsistencies in the passing game. A.J. Brown has grown tired of the Eagles’ slow-moving offense, but you can’t argue with all the winning that has occurred since the brash wide receiver partnered with Hurts in 2022. Perhaps the Eagles will gain a new appreciation for Hurts if he’s able to guide his team to the postseason without Brown, who might be on the trading block. Hurts had 3,224 passing yards, 33 total touchdowns and six interceptions in ’25.

74. Tyler Warren, TE, Colts

Warren made an immediate impact as a polished blocker and standout pass catcher in Shane Steichen’s offense. Warren’s ability to get open quickly helped Daniel Jones find his footing in his first season in Indianapolis. Warren, the 2025 No. 14 pick, might be on the same trajectory as George Kittle. In his first season, Warren had 76 catches for 817 yards and four touchdowns.

73. Quinnen Williams, DT, Cowboys

A motivated Williams could have a monster year in his first full season in Dallas. His play declined a bit in his final two seasons with the Jets, but he didn’t have much help in one of the worst situations in the NFL. Williams formed a strong interior trio with Kenny Clark and Osa Odighizuwa after a midseason trade. After only 2.5 sacks last season, Williams could be set up for a season of more than 10 sacks.

72. A.J. Brown, WR, Eagles

Brown’s demands might finally be getting old in Philadelphia. But several teams would welcome his toughness and relentless attitude on and off the field. Regardless of where he plays in 2026, Brown will likely have another 1,000-yard season. He had 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Tampa Bay's Baker Mayfield emerged as an early MVP candidate, establishing himself as a top-12 quarterback. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

71. Baker Mayfield, QB, Buccaneers

Mayfield (3,693 yards, 26 TDs, 11 INTs) emerged as an MVP candidate after the first quarter of the season before injuries became too much to overcome. By now, the Buccaneers know what to expect from their franchise quarterback, who arrived in Tampa Bay three years ago in need of a fresh start. He has established himself as a top-12 quarterback, and he could now be in line for a massive pay increase after taking prove-it-deals the past few seasons.

70. Dexter Lawrence II, DT, Giants

The way Lawrence rushes the passer at his size isn’t usual. The 342-pound interior lineman had 21 combined sacks from 2022 to ’24. He is, however, coming off a down season, recording only a half sack in ’25. But Lawrence offers more than pass rush. He's a well-rounded defender, who might benefit from the arrival of coach John Harbaugh.

69. Jared Verse, edge, Rams

Verse didn’t have as many impact plays as he did in his dominant rookie year. But his presence allowed edge rusher Byron Young to have a breakout year with 12 sacks, which also took pressure from a suspect secondary. Eventually, Verse will need to increase his sack total to meet his high potential, but there’s no denying the stress he adds to opposing offenses. He had 7.5 sacks and 27 QB hits in 2025.

68. Carson Schwesinger, LB, Browns

It didn’t take long to realize that Schwesinger is a future All-Pro. His instincts are off the chart, which allowed him to play quickly and freely in his rookie year, racking up 156 total tackles, 11 for loss, 2.5 sacks and two interceptions. Cleveland got a steal with the 2025 second-round pick out of UCLA.

67. Derrick Henry, RB, Ravens

Remarkably, Henry hasn’t regressed despite all the wear and tear in his illustrious 10-year career. It wasn’t his fault that the Ravens missed the postseason, and that might not have occurred had Harbaugh given him the ball more in the fourth quarter. Henry rushed for 1,595 yards and 16 touchdowns, the second consecutive year that he’s had that many rushing scores. The future Hall of Famer has averaged 1,555.25 rushing yards per game in his past four seasons.

66. Jaycee Horn, CB, Panthers

Horn has established himself as one of the best corners in the league over the past two seasons, overcoming three injury-riddled seasons to start his career as a first-round pick in 2021. It’s absurd how quickly Horn can go after the ball without hurting himself in coverage. Corners who get that aggressive are often penalized, but Horn figured out the right balance in a career season with five interceptions.

65. Derwin James Jr., S, Chargers

James remains one of the most underrated players in the NFL. He’s probably the only safety in the league capable of doing what All-Pro Kyle Hamilton does for the Ravens, and with more of a physical play style. But time is ticking on the Chargers to win with James, who heads into his age-30 season. He had 94 total tackles, two sacks and three interceptions in 2025.

64. Malik Nabers, WR, Giants

I’m sure Nabers’s comeback story in 2026 will make this ranking seem foolish. His electric rookie season was reminiscent of what Ja’Marr Chase has provided for the Bengals. But Nabers’s second season lasted only four games due to a season-ending knee injury. If he makes a speedy recovery, Nabers could top his rookie numbers (109 catches, 1,204 yards, seven TDs) with quarterback Jaxson Dart, who didn’t become the starter until after the dynamic wide receiver was lost for the season.

63. Sauce Gardner, CB, Colts

Gardner has plenty to prove after a few down seasons with the Jets and not much with the Colts after the November trade that sent two first-round picks to New York. Still, it isn’t easy to give up on Gardner’s elite coverage skills. If Gardner can stay healthy (he played only 11 games in 2025), he could regain his top form after spending a full offseason in Indianapolis.

62. Joe Thuney, G, Bears

The 33-year-old Thuney has now helped three teams make the postseason. He extended his three-year streak of being a first-team All-Pro during his first season in Chicago. The four-time Super Bowl champion (two with the Patriots and two with the Chiefs) helped the Bears’ offensive line find stability, which led to productive seasons from Darnell Wright and rookie Ozzy Trapilo at the tackle spots.

Tennessee's Jeffery Simmons is one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

61. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Titans

Simmons has gotten lost in Tennessee, but he remains one of the best players at his position. His knack for pushing the pocket has provided a boost for the Titans’ defensive front in various ways, including a career-high 11 sacks this season. Despite another losing season, Simmons became a first-time first-team All-Pro—he was a second-team All-Pro in 2021 and ’22. The Titans would likely gain a first-round pick for Simmons if they ever decide to let him go while they continue to rebuild.

60. Garett Bolles, OT, Broncos

Surprisingly, Bolles has played nine seasons in Denver, given his performances early in his career. But the 2017 first-round pick has flourished under the guidance of coach Sean Payton and was named a first-team All-Pro in 2025. He hasn’t missed a game in three years and has made 133 career starts since arriving in Denver.

59. Jordan Love, QB, Packers

Love has a rare skill set, but he often leaves you wanting more. Some might disagree with this ranking and say Love is too high, but I’m going to bet on his arm talent and strong surroundings. He gets more time to work with coach Matt LaFleur, who recently received a contract extension . Love completed 66.3% of his passes for 3,381 yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions.

58. Saquon Barkley, RB, Eagles

Barkley didn’t come close to topping his memorable 2024 season, but he still produced 1,140 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns during a season filled with turmoil for the Philly offense. With the Eagles searching for a new offensive coordinator, perhaps that will serve as a reminder of how much they need Barkley, who will turn 29 in February, to return to Super Bowl-contender status.

57. Danielle Hunter, edge, Texans

Hunter has been a consistent game wrecker since entering the league as a third-round pick out of LSU in 2015 with the Vikings. He hasn’t slowed down, making second-team All-Pro in his age-31 season. Hunter has had at least 10.5 sacks each of the past four seasons, including 27 since arriving in Houston ahead of the 2024 season.

56. Colston Loveland, TE, Bears

Loveland could be headed for a monster 2026 season after the high flashes he showed in his rookie season. The 6' 6", 241-pound Loveland has Jimmy Graham-like size and athleticism, with reliable hands that resemble Travis Kelce. Loveland, a first-round pick, did have quiet stretches in his rookie season, with 58 catches for 713 yards and six touchdowns. But it said plenty that Caleb Williams often turned to the tight end in clutch moments, especially in the playoffs.

55. Creed Humphrey, C, Chiefs

Humphrey still played up to his high standards despite a rough season for the Chiefs’ offense. His exceptional quickness and high football IQ made him a first-team All-Pro in back-to-back seasons. The standout center played a significant role in the Chiefs advancing to three consecutive Super Bowls before this season.

54. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Seahawks

It’s easy to forget that Witherspoon was a top-five selection in 2023—one of the picks Seattle acquired in the Russell Wilson trade to Denver. But Macdonald hasn’t overlooked how valuable Witherspoon’s versatility is for his defense. He can play from the slot position and has a knack for finding the ball, but he took his game to another level as an outside corner, gaining second-team All-Pro honors in ’25. Witherspoon has played at least 90% of the defensive snaps in all three of his seasons.

53. Jalen Carter, DT, Eagles

The dominant 2025 season I expected from Carter didn’t come to fruition, as the former Georgia Bulldog recorded only three sacks and 12 QB hits. I thought he was more impactful in his second season, but he still has the talent to develop into the best interior defensive lineman in the NFL. I’m not sure who that player is right now, with Jones having a down year and Donald now retired for a few seasons, but Carter’s potential has him up there.

52. Drake London, WR, Falcons

London’s elite trait is catching nearly every pass in his vicinity. His size and strength (6' 4", 215 pounds) make him a nightmare matchup for opposing cornerbacks. If he didn’t miss five games in 2025, he likely would have shattered his career highs in many categories, finishing with 68 catches for 919 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games played.

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby had 10 sacks and 20 QB hits in 15 games this past season. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

51. Maxx Crosby, edge, Raiders

If the Raiders decide to trade Crosby, he could be headed for a career year with a new team. He’s in desperate need of a change of scenery after several losing seasons in Las Vegas. Crosby, 28, has dealt with injuries the past few seasons, but his high motor remains unmatched on the football field. He had 10 sacks and 20 QB hits in 15 games in 2025.

