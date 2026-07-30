49ers Are Feeling Kyle Shanahan's Absence at Camp
Kyle Shanahan's absence continues to be felt throughout San Francisco 49ers training camp as the team navigates practice without its head coach while he recovers from serious injuries sustained in a car accident. Albert Breer breaks down why Shanahan's presence is so important and what it could mean for the 49ers heading into the 2026 NFL season.
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