49ers Share Optimistic Update on Timeline for Brandon Aiyuk's Return From Torn ACL
After signing a four-year, $120 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers last summer, Brandon Aiyuk headed into 2024 primed to log his third-straight 1,000-yard season in the NFL.
Unfortunately, his campaign was cut short by 10 games after tearing both his ACL and MCL during their Week 7 contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.
With Aiyuk rehabbing his damaged knee ever since, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan relayed a cautiously optimistic update on when his top pass catcher could return to the field in 2025:
“It’s too early to tell," Shanahan said at the NFL annual meeting in Palm Beach, Fla. "The goal is always early. You hope to have him right away. We were told by his doctor there’s a chance [to play Week 1]. But it’s too early in the process and we’ll see when we get closer to training camp and see what it looks like."
General manager John Lynch also spoke about Aiyuk's progress post-surgery:
"We’re pleased with Brandon’s progress," he said. "He’s been working hard and got good reviews from Dr. [Neal] ElAttrache. That was a key marker, as I mentioned it would be. He did well."
Lynch added that the team has "no regret" about signing Aiyuk to the monster contract last summer.
"We love Brandon Aiyuk as a football player. We did when we drafted him. We’re excited to move forward with him."
The 27-year-old former Arizona State Sun Devils star was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft by the 49ers. He was a second-team All-Pro in 2023.