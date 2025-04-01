What NFL Head Coaches, GMs Could Have Been Talking About During Poolside Hangout
- Arizona Cardinals
- Atlanta Falcons
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Chicago Bears
- Carolina Panthers
- Dallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Cleveland Browns
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Denver Broncos
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Rams
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
- New England Patriots
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- Philadelphia Eagles
- New York Jets
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- San Francisco 49ers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Tennessee Titans
- Washington Commanders
With the bulk of free agency behind us and the NFL draft fast approaching, the league's non-stop calendar continued on this week as the annual owner meetings are underway.
It's a busy couple of days for the shield, consisting of breakfast press conferences, votes on rule changes—or lack thereof—and more, but that didn't stop some of the league's top decision makers from taking in the Florida sun.
As captured by Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, 23 of the NFL's head coaches and a handful of executives were seen hanging out poolside at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Fla.—where the meetings are taking place:
Not a bad set up.
While Glazer sort of blew up their spot, it's pretty much impossible to make out what they're talking about. But what could it be?!
All in good fun, of course, here's a quick look around the circle with guesses on what conversations could be happening between the league's best:
Dan Quinn and Kyle Shanahan Once Again Second-Guessing Blowing a 25-Point Lead in Super Bowl LI
Are "28–3" jokes getting old? Sure. But sometimes they're handed to you on a silver platter, and that's exactly what happened here with former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn speaking with his former offensive coordinator, Kyle Shanahan.
While both guys are now onto bigger and better things—Quinn as head coach of the Commanders and Shanahan still maintaining his perch with the 49ers—it's hard to imagine that they don't still stew over letting Matt Ryan continue to throw the football, get sacked and stop the clock numerous times while holding a three-score lead over Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl.
Mike McDaniel Explaining Why Off-White's Are the Best Shoes to Coach In
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel is clearly holding court about something important as he sits there in his long-sleeve bomber talking at—not with—Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris and Matt LaFleur.
My best guess? He's explaining to his t-shirt-wearing counterparts how pacing the sideline in designer, Off-White X Nike Air Force 1s and pulled-up joggers is without a doubt the best way to coach a football game.
That is, of course, until you get to the playoffs and have to play away from cozy South Beach.
Brian Schottenheimer: "So This Is Why My Dad Coached 'Til He Was 70"
Normally at this time of year, Brian Schottenheimer would be deep in the bowels of an NFL facility drawing up passing concepts and perfecting his play sheet prior to minicamp.
Instead? After being connected to the NFL's head coaching carousel since 2007, the 51-year-old is finally living out his dream—and he's doing so in sunny Palm Beach, taking it all in with a tall glass of OJ.
Liam Coen Still Trying to Get the 'DUUUUVAL!' Thing Down
"Liam nice to meet you. I'm DeMeco Ryans, head coach the Texans."
"DUVAAAAAAL!" Coen responds, still brutally off-pitch. "How was that one?"
Unfortunately, until he can get it down to a T—and prove it—the new Jaguars coach will have to live with all the hoopla he gets for the botched rallying cry at his introductory press conference.
John Lynch and Mike Vrabel Working on the Long-Awaited Brandon Aiyuk-to-Patriots Trade
Despite rounding out free agency by signing Stefon Diggs, the New England Patriots still need help at wide receiver, and what better way to do so than by trading for another pass catcher coming off ACL reconstruction surgery?
Though it was reported earlier this week, and later confirmed by GM John Lynch, that the San Francisco 49ers have no plans to trade Brandon Aiyuk, New England was one of several teams to make calls on the veteran pass catcher last offseason—and was willing to pony up to make it happen.
Judging by the smiles on Vrabel's face, and the phone up to Lynch's ear, could the Patriots' new coach have just landed Drake Maye another WR1?!
Probably not.
Brian Daboll Looking to Add One More Quarterback to His Crowded Stable
The New York Giants have made an abundance of moves at quarterback this offseason. Since free agency began, they've shown interest in Aaron Rodgers, signed both Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson, and even brought back hometown kid Tommy DeVito.
What they also did, however, is show interest in Rams signal-caller Matthew Stafford before he restructured with Los Angeles.
Maybe Daboll thinks the dream's still alive and is looking to add another player under center before also drafting Shedeur Sander at No. 3 overall.
If he is, it looks like Sean McVay wants no part of it.
Andy Reid Patiently Waiting for A Poolside Cheeseburger
What a vibe from Andy Reid here. No conversation. No one around him. Just a 1,000-yard stare as he suns himself in a Chiefs-branded Hawaiian shirt.
No stranger to a cheeseburger, there's a relatively high chance that the three-time Super Bowl champion is just patiently waiting for the wait staff to return with his lunch order before packing up and heading back to Kansas City.