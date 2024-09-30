49ers Get Concerning Update on Christian McCaffrey's Achilles Injury
Christian McCaffrey traveled to Germany to see a specialist about his lingering Achilles injury. He has since returned to San Francisco, but it remains unclear when the 49ers star will return to action.
According to NBC's Matt Maiocco on the 49ers Talk podcast, McCaffrey dealing with bilateral Achilles tendinitis, indicating that the issue isn't just with one leg. The All-Pro running back was placed on injured reserve after Week 1 due to his calf injury and Achilles tendinitis, though the team never specified that the tendinitis was impacting both Achilles'.
While his window to return from IR officially opens after Week 5, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Sunday that he's expected back by "at least early November."
Coach Kyle Shanahan said this weekend that the team is hopeful its star running back will begin to ramp up his rehab on Monday.
With McCaffrey sidelined, it's been Jordan Mason handling the bulk of the workload in the 49ers' backfield. The third-year running back has been superb, reaching 100 or more rushing yards in three of his first four games as the starter.
As recently as Monday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter suggested even McCaffrey isn't sure when he'll be returning.
The McCaffrey injury saga has been anything but clear, though the latest update about the Achilles tendinitis from Maiocco is certainly a concerning one.