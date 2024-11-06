49ers GM John Lynch Freaked Out Deebo Samuel With NFL Trade Deadline Phone Call
Deebo Samuel had quite the scare on Tuesday ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but he can laugh about it now.
Hours before the deadline, the San Francisco 49ers receiver was filming a "My Cause, My Cleats" commercial at Levi's Stadium. All of a sudden, 49ers general manager John Lynch started to call him.
"I look at my phone like 'Yo, why is he calling me right now?'" Samuel said during a Cleats and Convos episode. "I answer the phone, he's like 'Yeah, man, my daughter's going to be the one running the NFL commercial that you're doing today.' I'm like 'Don't be calling me.' ... I don't think he was actually thinking about the time he was calling me. I looked down at my phone like 'Why is this man calling me right now?'"
Samuel said he didn't get too spooked as he wasn't expected to be traded. But, still, it was crazy timing for Lynch to be calling him.