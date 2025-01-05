49ers' Jauan Jennings Misses Out on Receiving Milestone After Fight, Untimely Ejection
Jauan Jennings has been outstanding this year for the San Francisco 49ers, putting up career numbers across the board despite a down year for the team as a whole. Unfortunately Jennings's season came to an abrupt end in Week 18, just before he was able to hit a big milestone.
Jennings was ejected in the first quarter of the Niners' final game of 2024 against the Arizona Cardinals. He got tangled up with opposing cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and the two ended up getting into a fight that led to both of their ejections.
A tough situation for Jennings, who didn't appear to be the aggressor for most of that scuffle, but that's the way it goes sometimes.
Jennings ends his best year as a pro with 975 yards on 77 catches to go with six touchdowns.