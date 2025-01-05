SI

49ers' Jauan Jennings Misses Out on Receiving Milestone After Fight, Untimely Ejection

A tough sequence to end Jennings' career season.

Liam McKeone

Jauan Jennings and Sean Murphy-Bunting fight
Jauan Jennings and Sean Murphy-Bunting fight / NFL on FOX
Jauan Jennings has been outstanding this year for the San Francisco 49ers, putting up career numbers across the board despite a down year for the team as a whole. Unfortunately Jennings's season came to an abrupt end in Week 18, just before he was able to hit a big milestone.

Jennings was ejected in the first quarter of the Niners' final game of 2024 against the Arizona Cardinals. He got tangled up with opposing cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting and the two ended up getting into a fight that led to both of their ejections.

A tough situation for Jennings, who didn't appear to be the aggressor for most of that scuffle, but that's the way it goes sometimes.

Jennings ends his best year as a pro with 975 yards on 77 catches to go with six touchdowns.

