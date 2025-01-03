49ers GM John Lynch Shares Optimistic Brock Purdy Update After Week 17 Injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy exited Monday night's shootout with the Detroit Lions in the final two minutes, as the Niners were driving for a late touchdown to cut the Lions' lead to one score.
Purdy landed on his arm on a sack by Brian Branch. He tried to throw on the sideline after being replaced by Joshua Dobbs, but clearly struggled, later saying that his arm "was on fire."
Purdy will miss Sunday's season finale against the Arizona Cardinals, but reportedly avoided major injury, with coach Kyle Shanahan saying the QB is dealing with a right elbow bruise with some nerve inflammation. As Purdy's longterm future in San Francisco remains an open question, general manager John Lynch addressed the quarterback's status.
"It's really nothing more than like when you hit your funny bone," Lynch said during a radio appearance on KNBR. "He did that, and when you get an NFL helmet in the wrong place, it irritated the nerves a little."
With his upcoming absence, Purdy and the 49ers enter a crucial offseason. The former "Mr. Irrelevant" is set to play on the final year of his rookie contract, in which he'll make $1.1 million. He's eligible for an extension on Jan. 6, and given the going rate for quarterbacks—many of whom are less accomplished than Purdy, who has taken the 49ers to two NFC championships and a Super Bowl appearance—he'll likely command a deal in excess of $50 million per year. The Athletic's Dianna Russini has reported that the team plans to extend the 25-year-old signal caller.
There is risk in inking Purdy to a deal that rich, especially if the 49ers believe his success is based more on Shanahan's system than his own individual talents, but the risk of letting a franchise quarterback walk is even more significant.