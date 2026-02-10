49ers DL Keion White Shot in Ankle, Undergoing Surgery at San Francisco Hospital

SAN FRANCISCO — 49ers defensive lineman Keion White was shot in the ankle during an event in San Francisco on Monday morning, according to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows.

White, 27, was in attendance at Super Bowl LX between New England and Seattle on Sunday afternoon—cheering on his former team, the Patriots, from Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium.

“Keion White was shot in the ankle during an event in SF early this morning,” Barrows posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday. “White had surgery and is expected to be OK. Police say there was an altercation at an event on Mission Street. White is not believed to have been part of the altercation.”

Both the 49ers and the San Francisco Police Department have since released statements on the matter:

“Keion White was a victim of a shooting and sustained a bullet wound to his ankle this morning in San Francisco,” said the team, per Barrows. “He is currently undergoing surgery at a local hospital. We will provide further updates when appropriate.”

“A preliminary investigation revealed a verbal altercation occurred between two groups inside a business, said the PD. “The victim was injured when shots were fired by an unknown suspect."

White was selected by the Patriots out of Georgia Tech with the No. 46 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. After two-plus seasons in New England, he was traded to the 49ers at the trade deadline for a conditional 2026 seventh-round pick.

