49ers Make Decision on Fred Warner's Return for Playoff Tilt vs. Seahawks

The 49ers have been without superstar linebacker Fred Warner for majority of the 2025 season after he suffered a fractured and dislocated ankle just six games into the campaign.

Warner has been working his way back from the injury and has progressed remarkably well in his rehab. He was even angling to return to action as early as Saturday’s game against the Seahawks in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs, but in the end, it seems his return will have to wait just a bit longer.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Thursday that Warner would not be activated from IR before Saturday’s game. That tracks with what Shanahan said earlier in the week when the team opened Warner’s 21-day practice window, suggesting the NFC championship was the target for the linebacker’s return.

On Wednesday, Warner discussed his recovery and when he expects to be able to play. He told reporters that he and the team are “taking it day by day.” To even be considering a return just three months after suffering the gruesome ankle injury is truly extraordinary.

Warner suffered the ankle injury on Oct. 12 during a game against the Buccaneers. On the year, he had 51 tackles, three pass defenses, two tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in six games. A four-time All-Pro first-team selectee, Warner is one of the best defensive players in the NFL. Having him back quarterbacking the defense would be a massive boost for the 49ers as they set their sights on the Super Bowl.

