49ers, Rams Set to Face Off In NFL’s First Australia Game

The 49ers-Rams rivalry is heading across the globe.

The two NFC West rivals will officially be facing off in the NFL’s first-ever game in Melbourne, Australia, the teams announced on Thursday.

49ers owner Jed York indicated earlier this week that the team would be playing internationally next season, and they are now going down under to play in Australia. It makes sense that both the 49ers and Rams have been chosen to play in Australia since they are closer due to their West Coast locations, but it will still be a long flight and 19-hour time adjustment for each team to play in one of the most important divisional games of the season.

The NFL also announced earlier this week that there will be a game played in Paris, France for the first time, and the Saints will play in that contest.

As the NFL continues to expand international play with nine games abroad in 2026, they are showcasing one of the league’s top rivalries for their first game in Australia. The 49ers and Rams have been two of the NFL’s top teams since Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay took over as head coaches of the organizations, and the league is looking to them to help grow the game in Australia.

