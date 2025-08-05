SI

49ers Sign Equanimeous St. Brown to One-Year Deal

The seventh-year wide receiver is reportedly headed to team number four.

Patrick Andres

Equanimeous St. Brown spent 2024 with the Saints.
It appears that for a fifth season, both St. Brown brothers will ply their trades in the NFL.

The San Francisco 49ers are signing wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a one-year contract, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from ESPN's Adam Schefter. St. Brown, 28, spent 2024 with the New Orleans Saints, for which he played three games.

Drafted in the sixth round in 2018, St. Brown has spent time with the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Saints. He was Notre Dame's leading receiver in its dismal 2016 season, attracting attention for his unusual name (derived from the word equanimity) and background (his father, John Brown, is a two-time former amateur Mr. Universe, while his mother Miriam is German).

In the pros, Equanimeous was outpaced by his brother Amon-Ra, a star on the Detroit Lions. Equanimeous's best season came in 2022, when he played in all 16 Bears games and caught 21 passes for 323 yards.

The 49ers are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 7 against the Seattle Seahawks.

