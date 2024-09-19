49ers Star Fred Warner Explains How Vikings Player Helped Him Force Crucial Fumble
San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Fred Warner has had a tremendous start to the 2024 season and was one of the few bright spots in his team's loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Warner was everywhere, recording nine tackles, two forced fumbles, and an interception despite the defeat. In the case of the forced fumbles, it turns out he had a bit of help for one of them.
As part of an interview series with G.O.A.T. Farm Sports, Warner broke down how he caused a turnover by punching the ball out of Vikings running back Aaron Jones' hands at the goal line late in the third quarter on Sunday.
It turns out Warner only knew to turn his head around and find Jones because of the Minnesota receiver he was chasing, Trent Sherfield.
"I’m covering somebody way down the field, a buddy of mine, Trent Sherfield," Warner explained. "And he’s like, 'Yeah run with me Fred', and I’m like, 'What?' And then I realized he’s trying to get me out of the play, just run me out of there. So I whipped my head around so I can go find the ball. And at this point it’s just muscle memory, when somebody has the ball in their right hand and I’m coming left to right I’m looking to punch that thing out.”
While it didn't end up affecting the outcome, it was a huge moment, as Warner explained. A touchdown for Minnesota there tilts the game towards blowout status. By recovering as quickly as he did, and then making the play he did, Warner gave his team a chance.
As always, it's fascinating to get inside the minds of the NFL's truly elite players.