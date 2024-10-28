49ers Feed George Kittle to Defeat the Cowboys
Back in the winner's circle.
The San Francisco 49ers get back in the winning column after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 30-24. It wasn't the prettiest victory for the 49ers. The offense had their fits, but eventually broke through. As for the defense, they were phenomenal. They were the reason the 49ers won this game.
It didn't come without a scare. The 49ers' defense was tasked with closing the game with three minutes left and they held on fiercely. The Cowboys had no chance and the 49ers made them feel that. It was the theme all game as they suffocated them from start to finish.
However, it is a national Tight End Day, so All-Pro George Kittle deserves the highlight. He was sensational. Kittle was a monster against the Cowboys. One that the Cowboys needed to pray to slow down. He was on another level today. Kittle tallied six catches for 128 yards for a touchdown. In every game this season for the 49ers there has been a hero.
Well, Kittle was the hero tonight. He went ballistic tonight against the Cowboys on National Tight End Day. It was a typical performance considering the occasion, but Kittle has been a prominent player on the offense all season long for the 49ers.
There is a case to be made that Kittle has been the best player on the offense. He blocks at an elite level to free up amazing rushing lanes. He also contributes in the passing game to give the 49ers an impactful play. With Christian McCaffrey out, Kittle has been tremendous.
Speaking of tremendous, the 49ers' defense was the best. I mentioned them earlier, but they deserve it again. They were why the 49ers won this game and have been in any game this season. They haven't been up to their usual elite standard but are still a force.
The 49ers will go into their Bye Week to recoup and recover to push for the second half. This win against the Cowboys may prove to be one that is a turning point in their season.