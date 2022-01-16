Skip to main content
49ers @ Cowboys Wild Card Playoff Live Blog

Live analysis of the San Francisco 49ers' Wild Card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Arlington, TX -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Wild Card playoff game against Dallas Cowboys. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

11:09 The 49ers are 6-0 when Deebo Samuel runs the ball more than five times. If we know this, they have to know it, too. I expect the 49ers will give Samuel between six and 10 carries, and will give starting running back Elijah Mitchell between 20 and 27 carries, and those two will control the game. 

Jimmy Garoppolo probably willl commit a turnover or two, and the 49ers defense most likely will give up some big plays against the No. 1 rated offense in the league. But the difference will be the 49ers' dominant run game. The Cowboys rushing attack is merely mediocre. So the game will be easier for the 49ers. Dak Prescott will have to drop back more than Garoppolo, navigate pressure in the pocket and make throws into tight windows downfield. Garoppolo will have to hand off and make a few throws over the middle.

Samuel is the best offensive player in the NFL who's not a quarterback. So as long as the 49ers feed him the ball, he and Mitchell should carry the 49ers to victory. All bets are off if one those two were to get injured.

But they're healthy now, so I'm picking the 49ers to win a high-scoring, run-dominated game which will come down to the final possession.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTION: 49ers 34, Cowboys 30.

