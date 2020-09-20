49ers @ Jets: Live Updates and Analysis

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers Week 2 road game against the New York Jets. I will update this information and analysis from my living room.

8:32 Here are the 49ers inactives:

1. Tight End George Kittle.

2. Defensive End Dee Ford.

3. Offensive Lineman Tom Compton.

4. Cornerback Jason Verrett.

5. Linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

6. Quarterback C.J. Beathard.

8:34 Ford will miss the game with neck spasms. The 49ers initially ruled his as "questionable" for the game, but downgraded him to "out" on Saturday. Clearly, the neck hasn't healed the they way they had hoped it would. No word yet on the severity of the injury or when Ford will return. Doesn't sound good.

8:35 Kittle will miss the game with a sprained MCL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who says Kittle will return next week against the New York Giants. But a few days ago, the NFL Network's Michael Silver reported Kittle was going to play against the Jets. So we'll have to wait and see when Kittle actually plays again. The injury would keep most players out a few weeks, per Schefter.

8:37 Rookie wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will make his NFL debut. He missed Week 1 and a third of training camp with a hamstring injury. How many snaps can he play against the Jets. How prepared is he? He's by far the most explosive healthy wide receiver the 49ers have. So if he plays well, so will the 49ers. But if he struggles, the 49ers offense could have a long day.

9:03 The 49ers can't let Ahkello Witherspoon lose this game. If he starts giving up big plays, help him with a safety and force the Jets to throw somewhere else.

9:46 The 49ers probably will attempt to run the ball at least 40 times. But the Jets have one of the best run defenses in the league -- they've given up less than 3.3 yards per carry since 2019. Curious to see if the 49ers stick with the run if it struggles. No Kittle means it could struggle.

10:02 Jerick McKinnon returns the opening kickoff to the 49ers 20-yard line.