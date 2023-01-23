49ers 19, Cowboys 12: Grades

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just pulled off their most impressive win of the season -- a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Now the 49ers have won 12 games in a row and will fly to Philadelphia later this week to face the Eagles in the NFC Championship. Here are the 49ers' grades for their win over Dallas.

BROCK PURDY: B-PLUS

He threw for just 214 yards and no touchdowns, and his passer rating was a pedestrian 87.4, but he managed the game well and didn't turn the ball over, as opposed to the Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, who shriveled under pressure and threw two picks. Purdy was under heavy pressure as well in the first half, but did not fold. In fact, he kept the offense afloat while the run game was non-existent and the offensive line struggled to block the Cowboys defensive front. He also made some impressive throws down the field, particularly to George Kittle (more on him in a minute). Purdy now is only the third rookie quarterback ever to win two playoff games. The other two were Joe Flacco and Mark Sanchez.

RUNNING BACKS: C-PLUS

Christian McCaffrey scored a two-yard rushing touchdown, but gained just 57 yards on 16 touches. I thought he would carve up the Dallas defense, but they shut him down until they ran out of gas in the second half. Meanwhile, his backup, Elijah Mitchell, gained just 3.6 yards per carry, but he helped end the game with a 13-yard first-down run that forced the Cowboys to burn all their timeouts. He was clutch.

WIDE RECEIVERS: C-MINUS

Deebo Samuel had 56 yards from scrimmage and no touchdowns, and the 49ers frequently took him off the field for run plays because he didn't block well. He also walked back to the huddle repeatedly and played with very little urgency. Brandon Aiyuk had just 26 yards and he dropped a pass that almost got intercepted. The best wide receiver was Jauan Jennings, who caught both of his targets. He deserved more than two opportunities. He's a reliable receiver and a phenomenal blocker -- reward his effort.

TIGHT ENDS: A

George Kittle turned the momentum of the game with a 30-yard juggling catch up the seam while the game was tied at nine late in the fourth quarter. Kittle wasn't even supposed to run a route on that play, but no one else was open and he saw open space downfield, so he ran to it and Purdy hit him. Later during that drive, Kittle also drew a defensive holding penalty that negated a sack and gave the 49ers an automatic first down on 3rd and 9. Kittle finished the game with 5 catches for 95 yards. He always saves his best performances for the biggest games -- that's what you call competitive greatness.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: D

The Cowboys defensive linemen dominated until they got tired in the second half because they were playing with just five days of rest and it was their fourth consecutive road game. Then they lost heart and the 49ers offensive linemen pushed them around. But earlier in the game, the Cowboys pass rush was getting to Purdy almost instantly. And on one play, Micah Parsons lifted Mike McGlinchey clear off the ground with one arm and threw him down on his back. Embarrassing moment for McGlinchey, and one of the most impressive defensive efforts I've ever seen.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: B-PLUS

They let Dak Prescott scramble for positive yards three times and sacked him only once, but they generated consistent pressure, which is all they needed to do against Prescott, because he's a turnover machine. He seemed anxious all game despite the Cowboys mostly keeping Nick Bosa in check. He recorded just two tackles and no sacks. Arik Armstead almost sacked Prescott in the end zone for a safety near the end of the game, but missed.

LINEBACKERS: A-MINUS

Dre Greenlaw committed a 15-yard late-hit penalty, something he does too frequently. He also gave up a 10-yard to Prescott in the red zone and a touchdown catch to Dalton Schultz on the next play. Not a great game for Greenlaw. Fortunately for the 49ers, Fred Warner played his best game of the season. He recorded a team-high 9 tackles, plus a pass breakup and an interception in the red zone that took points away from the Cowboys -- that's also what you call competitive greatness.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: A-MINUS

Deommodore Lenoir gave up a 46-yard catch to CeeDee Lamb, but also intercepted Prescott. Charvarius Ward got beaten deep by Michael Gallup late in the fourth quarter, but Prescott missed the throw, meaning he let Ward off the hook. Other than these plays, the Cowboys never attacked the 49ers secondary down the field. And Jimmie Ward tipped a pass that Fred Warner intercepted. Ward had a phenomenal game -- he is the 49ers' best defensive back.

SPECIAL TEAMS: C

They allowed the Cowboys kick returner to gain a whopping 30 yards per return, and Ray Ray McCloud fumbled for the first time this season. But he also had a 53-yard return, Robbie Gould made all of his kicks plus the 49ers blocked an extra point.

COACHES: B

DeMeco Ryans deserves major credit. He had four head-coach interviews scheduled for this past week, but cancelled two so he could focus on the Cowboys. Wise decision. Ryans scouted the Cowboys offense perfectly and made their quarterback look like a complete liability. To be fair, once Cowboys running back Tony Pollard left the game with an ankle injury, Ryans' job became much easier. And for some odd reason, the Cowboys took only two shots down the field, and both times their receivers were open. Look for the Eagles to challenge the 49ers secondary downfield much more frequently next week. On offense, the 49ers struggled more than they ever have with Purdy at quarterback, and that's because Kyle Shanahan got outcoached by Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Remember, they coached together on the Falcons when Quinn was the head coach and Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. In the first half, it seemed like Shanahan was overthinking things and trying to fool Quinn with exotic runs because Quinn knows his bread and butter so well. In the second half, it seemed like Shanahan finally realized his team is better than the Cowboys and he doesn't have to fool them to beat them. Also the Cowboys completely bonked in the second half. So while the 49ers played well enough to beat Dallas, they did not play well enough to beat the Eagles, who'll they face next week in Philadelphia. The Eagles also will have an extra day to rest and prepare. Shanahan better bring his A game.