49ers @ Falcons Week 6 Live Blog

ATLANTA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the Mercedes Benz Stadium press box.

7:31 Nick Bosa reportedly will not play today, which is no surprise. George Kittle missed two games with a groin injury. Why would Bosa not miss any?

7:35 The 49ers have shown interest in trading for Christian McCaffrey, according to reports. I understand if the 49ers called the Panthers just to see what it would cost to trade for McCaffrey, but I can't imagine the 49ers actually would trade for him, because he's injury prone and on the down side of his career. The 49ers already have plenty of players like that. They don't need another one. Technically, McCaffrey is cheap this year and his contract is not guaranteed next year, so the Panthers most likely would ask for a Day 2 pick in return for him. If that's the caase, the 49ers absolutely should not trade a second- or third-round pick for McCaffrey. That would be a huge mistake. It feels like something the Rams will do out of desperation in a week or two, because they love adding aging stars. Still, I can see Kyle Shanahan coveting McCaffrey and trading for him if the 49ers lose unexpectedly before the trade deadline. Shanahan loves making big investments in running backs and probably regrets passing on McCaffrey in 2017. Let's hope for the 49ers' sake that I'm wrong.