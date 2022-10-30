49ers @ Rams Week 8 Live Blog

INGLEWOOD -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Rams. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

11:15 The 49ers have won seven consecutive regular season games against the Rams, but Deebo Samuel played in all those games. Before the 49ers drafted Samuel, they were 1-3 against Sean McVay in the regular season. No Samuel means Brandon Aiyuk will have to face Jalen Ramsey most of the game -- tough matchup for Aiyuk -- and George Kittle most likely will face double coverage. So Christian McCaffrey will have to score a touchdown or two.

But Samuel's absence isn't the 49ers' biggest issue on offense -- Kyle Shanahan's coaching is the problem. His scheme statistically has fallen off a cliff this season once he has gotten through his 24-play opening script. I suggest he extend the script to 40 plays. Hey, it couldn't hurt.

I still expect the 49ers offense to run the ball effectively and keep the team in the game. The defense actually is a bigger concern. It seems shell shocked after back-to-back poor performances.

The last time the 49ers faced the Rams, Cooper Kupp had 14 catches, and that was when Emmanuel Moseley was healthy. This time, the 49ers will attempt to cover Kupp with Jimmie Ward, a safety who has a broken hand. Charvarius Ward would be a better matchup against Kupp, but the 49ers haven't put him in the slot yet this season.

Since Moseley went down, the 49ers have started playing extremely soft zone coverage, because DeMeco Ryans doesn't seem to trust his cornerbacks anymore. Earlier this season, Ryans called mostly press man-to-man coverage, which led to coverage sacks and interceptions. Now, the 49ers defense is giving up lots of quick passes and struggling to get off the field on third down.

I expect the 49ers to lose this game 19-16.