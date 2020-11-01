This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers Week 8 road game against the Seattle Seahawks. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from my living room.

11:54 Here are the 49ers inactives:

QB C.J. Beathard

WR Deebo Samuel

WR Richie James Jr.

LB Kwon Alexander

S Jaquiski Tartt

CB Ken Webster

This means the following 49ers are active:

RB Tevin Coleman

CB K'Waun Williams

WR Dante Pettis

11:56 I lobbied all week for the 49ers to activate Pettis for this game. When Richie James Jr. was ruled out, the 49ers pretty much had no choice but to take my advice. Pettis can run some of the jet sweeps and end arounds that Deebo Samuel runs. Plus Dante Pettis can get open down the field, which will be important if the Seahawks play bump-and-run coverage to take away the quick throws, which seems to be the best strategy against Jimmy Garoppolo.

Here are the Seahawks inactives:

S Jamal Adams

OG Mike Iupati

RB Carlos Hyde

RB Chris Carson

DE Benson Mayowa

CB Shaquill Griffin

S Ugo Amadi

11:59 The Seahawks don't have their best defensive player -- Adams. He's the only player who can cover George Kittle, plus the Seahawks' best pass-rushing threat. Big loss. The Seahawks also don't have their No. 1 cornerback and their top-two running backs. Meaning they're even more injured than the 49ers, and the 49ers should win this game. I'm sticking with my prediction for a 24-23 win for San Francisco.

1:24 The 49ers win the toss and defer. The Seahawks will start from their 25-yard line.

FIRST QUARTER

1:26 On second and 13 from the Seahawks 22, nickel back K'Waun Williams blitzes and sacks Russell Wilson. The Seahawks still haven't figured out how to pick up nickel blitzes, and Robert Saleh knows that. Great call. Seahawks go three and out.

1:32 On third and five from the Seahawks 37, Shanahan puts Jerick McKinnon at Wildcat quarterback and he loses three yards. Horrendous call by Kyle Shanahan. The Seahawks have no pass rush -- let Jimmy Garoppolo throw the freaking ball. Pathetic.

1:33 Mitch Wishnowsky punts the ball to the Seahawks 1-yard line. Amazing punt.

1:39 On third and 18 from the Seahawks five, fullback Nick Bellore runs for five yards, and the Seahawks punt on the following play. Trent Taylor makes a fair catch at the Seahawks 49. Great start to the game for Robert Saleh's defense. He's blitzing on second down and having success. It's smart to blitz on second down when most opponents don't expect pressure. On third down, everyone expects pressure.

1:47 On second and 7 from the Seahawks 22, JaMycal Hasty runs into Ross Dwelley who's blocking downfield and fumbles. The Seahawks recover.

1:49 The officials review the play and determine the Seahawks player went out of bounds before recovering the ball. So the 49ers keep it.

1:50 Next play, Jimmy Garoppolo throws a pick. Seahawks ball at their 14. He was late and inaccurate throwing to George Kittle who wasn't even open.

1:57 On second and 6 from the 46, Emmanuel Moseley slips and gives up a catch over the middle to D.K. Metcalf, who runs untouched into the end zone. Where was Jimmie Ward on that play? He's invisible.

49ers 0, Seahawks 6.

2:11 On third and goal from the 1, JaMycal Hasty extends his arm across the goal line and scores. Jimmy Garoppolo completed a 10-yard pass to Kendrick Bourne on third and 9 to extend the drive, and Juszczyk had a 13-yard catch.

49ers 7, Seahawks 6.

2:26 On second and goal from the 2, Metcalf beats Moseley for a touchdown. The 49ers don't have anyone who can cover Metcalf. They have to start double covering him. He has 102 yards and two touchdowns.

49ers 7, Seahawks 13.

2:39 On third and 13 from the 49ers 27, Hroniss Grasu gives up a sack to Bobby Wagner, who lays out Garoppolo. The 49ers punt. The Seahawks take over at their 32 with 1:12 and one timeout left.

2:43 The 49ers force a three and out. Saleh calls another blitz on second down and it leads to an incomplete pass. Saleh's second-down blitzes have been terrific. He just needs to shut down Metcalf.

THIRD QUARTER

2:55 Tevin Coleman has a knee injury and is questionable to return.

3:01 On third and 4 from the 49ers 31, Jimmy Garoppolo takes a sack. He's skittish and indecisive. He looks like the 49ers need to bench him.

3:03 Coleman now is out.

3:11 On third and goal from the 2, Jimmie Ward covers no one and jogs to the ball when DeeJay Dallas makes a wide-open touchdown catch. Ward is the most overrated player on the 49ers.

49ers 7, Seahawks 20.