    December 23, 2021
    49ers @ Titans Week 16 Live Blog

    This live blog will be updated frequently with information and analysis of the 49ers' Week 16 road game against the Tennessee Titans.
    NASHVILLLE -- This is the live blog for the 49ers' Week 16 Thursday night game against the Tennessee Titans. I will update this frequently with information and analysis.

    3:02 The Titans will have both of their star wide receivers -- Julio Jones and A.J. Brown. They activated Brown this week from the Injured Reserve List today, and Jones practiced this week despite injuring his hamstring this past Sunday. So Tennessee will have major matchup advantages over the 49ers cornerbacks.

    But the Titans probably won't have a run game. They're missing their star running back, Derrick Henry, plus they won't have left tackle Taylor Lewan or left guard Rodger Saffold. So the Titans should be one-dimensional -- pass, pass, pass. And the 49ers pass rush should feast on the Titans offensive line. So I don't expect Tennessee to score lots of points.

    I don't expect the 49ers to score lots of points, either -- the Titans have a terrific pass rush, too. They have two good edge rushers -- Bud Dupree and Harold Landry -- and an excellent interior rusher in Jeffrey Simmons. The 49ers also should struggle to run the ball and protect their quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo.

    But the 49ers' offensive weapons are healthier than the Titans offensive weapons. And the Titans have been turning the ball over frequently the past few games, as opposed to the 49ers, who haven't.

    I expect the 49ers to win a grim, low-scoring, ugly Thursday night game.

    Final score prediction: 49ers 23, Titans 13.

