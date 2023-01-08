49ers vs. Cardinals Week 18 Live Blog

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog of the San Francisco 49ers' regular season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

11:50 The Giants are sitting their starting quarterback, Daniel Jones, and playing practice squad quarterback Davis Webb this afternoon when they face Philadelphia, which means they most likely will lose. And that means the 49ers most likely won't get the No. 1 seed. It's too bad that the NFL allows teams to rest starters. It's also too bad that the 49ers lost to three bad teams -- the Bears, the Broncos and the Falcons. Had the 49ers taken care of business early in the season, they'd have a bye next week.

11:52 I'm curious to see if the 49ers defense plays up to its standard today, because it hasn't since the team clinched the division title in Seattle. The past two games, the 49ers have given up 54 points, despite facing Taylor Heinicke and Jarrett Stidham. Last week, the 49ers gave up 135 rushing yards -- the most they'd given up since Week 7. It seems like the defense has taken its foot off the gas just before the playoffs, which is understandable. But they're going to have to turn it on next week, which might be tough to do if they take off three straight games. I'd like to see them play harder than last week and put away a bad Cardinals team playing its third-string quarterback -- David Blough.

11:57 Here are the 49ers inactives: Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks, Drake Jackson, Ambry Thomas, Ross Dwelley, Kevin Givens and Jimmy Garoppolo.

11:58 Here are the Cardinals inactives: James Conner, DeAndre Hopkins, Colt McCoy, Marco Wilson, Zaven Collins, Antonio Hamilton, Lecitus Smith, Robbie Anderson and Zach Allen.

1:25 The 49ers win the toss and defer. The Cardinals will receive the opening kickoff.

FIRST QUARTER

1:27 On the second play of the game, 2nd and 7 from the Cardinals 23, David Blough hands off to Pharoah Cooper, who throws the ball back to Blough, who launches it downfield to A.J. Green, who catches the ball over Deommodore Lenoir, who falls, gets back up and misses a tackle as Green scores. Embarrassing. At least the Cardinals missed the extra point.

49ers 0, Cardinals 6.

1:33 On 3rd and 4 from the Cardinals 21, Brock Purdy completes a screen pass to Christian McCaffrey, who scores. That was easy. The Cardinals defense put up little to no resistance.

49ers 7, Cardinals 6.

1:39 On 3rd and 7 from the Cardinals 28, Samson Ebukam sacks David Blough, and the Cardinals go 3 and out. After the punt, the 49ers take over at their 38.

1:44 On 2nd and 9 from the 49ers 39, J.J. Watt beats Spencer Burford to sack Brock Purdy for a six-yard loss. Next play, Brandon Aiyuk nearly makes a diving first-down grab over the middle, but the ball hits the grass. The pass sank at the end. After the punt, the Cardinals take over at their 30.

1:45 Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles has a neck injury and his return is questionable.