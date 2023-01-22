49ers vs. Cowboys Divisional Playoff Live Blog

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog of the San Francisco 49ers' divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box.

2:00 Here are three keys to a 49ers victory:

1. Crowd Dak Prescott. Keep him in the pocket, constrict his space, make him throw off balance and he'll toss interceptions galore. The 49ers don't have to sell out to sack Prescott -- doing so will allow him to scramble for big gains. They just have to pressure him, because he gets skittish against pressure.

2. Attack Tyler Smith. Cowboys veteran left tackle Jason Peters is out, which means rookie Tyler Smith will move from left guard to left tackle. Good luck with that. Smith is a penalty machine who will have to block Nick Bosa. Expect Bosa to draw more than one holding call.

3. Take advantage of Micah Parsons in pass coverage. Parsons is one of the best edge rushers in the NFL, but in the Dallas base defense he plays inside linebacker, not outside linebacker. So when the 49ers face Dallas' base defense, Parsons will have to cover Christian McCaffrey, and that's a huge advantage for the 49ers. The 49ers should take advantage of this matchup as much as possible.

2:10 Here are the 49ers' inactives: Drake Jackson, Ty Davis-Price, Tyler Kroft, Ambry Thomas, Alex Barrett, Nick Zakelj, Jimmy Garoppolo.

2:12 Here are the Cowboys' inactives: Jabril Cox, Will Grier, Jalen Tolbert, Nashon Wright, Jason Peters, Peyton Hendershot, Quinton Bohanna.